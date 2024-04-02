Sumbul Touqeer earned immense fame at an early age and still continues to captivate us with her performance in Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon. Whether her onscreen portrayal of the titular character in the show Imlie or her stint in the Bigg Boss 16, she has aced them all. Recently, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sumbul opened up about the best way in which she has ever been asked for a date.

Sumbul Touqeer received rose on Teacher's Day

During our interview with her, we asked Sumbul Touqeer about the best way in which she had ever been asked for a date. To this, the Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon actress expressed that she used to be an introvert in her school days, and hence, whoever did so, she used to inform the principal. She further mentioned, "Sab itna darr gaye ki 10th tak mujhe kuch bola hi nahi (Everyone got so scared of me that till 10th standard, no one said anything to me)."

Moreover, the next moment, Sumbul commented, "Mujhe teacher's day pe kisi ne rose diya tha. Wo bhi nakli rose aur mujhe bola tha ki yeh kabhi murjhayega nahi. Aur tab mujhe laga 'aww so sweet.' Maine fir principal ko de diya. Yeh hua tha (Someone gave me a rose on teacher's day. It was an artificial rose and he told me that it would never wither. And then I felt 'aww so sweet.' I then gave it to the principal. This happened)."

Watch the full interview here:

About Sumbul Touqeer's career in the industry

Needless to say, Sumbul Touqeer is one of the most renowned television actresses in the industry. Before playing the lead role in the daily soap titled Imliee, she worked as a child artist in a couple of shows. Before Imlie, Sumbul made her Bollywood debut with Article 15 film in 2019.

Further, the actress went on to participate in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16. She returned to television with Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. It stars Mishkat Varma opposite Sumbul Touqeer.

