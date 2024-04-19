The 14th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, the adrenaline-pumping reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty, is highly anticipated by fans due to its one-of-a-kind concept. This interesting show offers spine-chilling stunts and incredible adventures that leave celebrities with unforgettable memories. Some contestants join to conquer their fears, while others are drawn to the exhilarating thrill. The makers are now preparing for yet another exciting season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Amidst the ongoing buzz, several names are speculated to be a part of the stunt-based reality show. The makers recently announced that they are gearing up for the season.

Will Niti Taylor participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

Now, another name who is speculated to be a contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is Niti Taylor. Yes, audiences' favorite actress Niti Taylor might join the lineup of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants. According to Tellychakkar's report, the actress has been approached for the upcoming season of the show.

As per the reports, Niti has signed the dotted line and has liked the offer. It is said that there are other factors that she is considering before she gives a thumbs up to the show.

Take a look at Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 announcement post here-

Speaking about Niti Taylor's work life, the actress rose to fame after essaying the role of Nandini Murthy in the hit show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. In this rom-com, the actress starred opposite Parth Samthaan, who played the role of Manik Malhotra. The show emerged as one of the most successful shows among the youth and gained a massive fan following. Niti was also seen as a contestant in the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Everything you need to know about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:

Ever since the buzz about Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 began, several top-notch celebrities have reportedly been approached for the show. It is said that Bigg Boss 16 fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Gashmeer Mahajani, Bigg Boss 17 fame Samarth Jurel, and Abhishek Kumar are reportedly confirmed contestants of the show.

Yesterday (April 18), Samarth Jurel dropped a big hint that they had started prepping for the show. Samarth shared a picture with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia which made fans wonder if the shooting of the show has already commenced.

Last week reports surfaced that Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui are two confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Reportedly, the two have given their consent for the participation in the show.

Speaking about the previous season, Dino James emerged as the winner of Rohit Shetty's show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

