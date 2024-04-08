Niti Taylor is a popular face in the entertainment and television industry. The actress who rose to fame with her role as Nandini in the serial, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan shared a video on empowerment today. In a world often filled with noise and chaos, the actress' video resonated with her fans as they replied with positive comments. The video also got a sweet reaction from Bigg Boss 15's Rajiv Adatia.

Niti Taylor shares a message on women empowerment

Posting a video of herself, captured via the front camera as she sat in her car, Niti Taylor delivered a powerful message on self-worth and resilience, accompanied by motivational audio, urging individuals to embrace their inner strength and value. In the video, Taylor can be seen exuding confidence as she wrote in the caption, "Never underestimate your worth, regardless of others' words or actions. You are complete, shield yourself from the world's chaos, and on those tough days, gaze into the mirror, reminding yourself of the resilient soul staring back at you."

Watch Niti Taylor's video here:

The actress uploaded the video with an inspiring voice note in the background. It begins with, "A badass, but a strong woman, unapologetic but honest, the type of woman you go to war besides, not against." It also goes on to say how she has moments of weakness, but she always emerges as the strongest.

Reaction of netizens

Taylor's empowering post garnered immediate attention and praise from fans and peers alike. Rajiv Adatia, known for his wildcard appearance on Bigg Boss 15, expressed his admiration for Niti Taylor with a comment. He dropped heart-in-the-eye emojis.

Additionally, fans flooded the comment section with words of encouragement, dubbing her a queen and a strong woman, showering her with compliments and affirmations. Most of them dropped red hearts and wrote, "U r the queen. U r the queen in your world and our world also. U r great inspiration to so many people." Another wrote, "You are the strongest girl who has overcome difficulties and so many battles most can't even imagine so hell yes You are the Heroine of your own story and Our Precious Queen."

For the unversed, Rajiv Adatia and Niti Taylor are good friends and the two often post funny reels on social media, together.

