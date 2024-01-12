Niti Taylor criticizes makers of Bigg Boss 17 for bringing personal topics into the spotlight

Bigg Boss 17 is getting closer to its grand finale. The highly debated reality show is grabbing everyone's attention like never before. With Ayesha Khan joining as a wild card, Munawar Faruqui is having a hard time inside the house. These two frequently engage in intense arguments and heated exchanges of words.

When the actress brought up his personal problems in one of the recent episodes, several actors criticized the show's producers for airing such personal matters on national television.

Niti Taylor expresses her thoughts on the current track of Bigg Boss 17

Known for her charming personality and acting mettle in shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Ishqbaaz, Niti Taylor enjoys a decent fanbase in the industry. She maintains an active social media presence, and this time, the actress shared her opinions about the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 17.

Niti Taylor took to her official Instagram handle and updated her story with a note questioning why there was a need to air someone's personal life publicly. The young actress wrote, “It's disheartening to witness the public scrutiny of someone's personal life on a reality show. Criticizing and demeaning a person, despite claiming to love them, sends conflicting messages to today's generation.”

Adding further, the Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan fame penned, “Love should not translate into public degradation. One wonders why such matters need to be aired publicly when genuine concerns could be addressed privately. It's a reminder of the complexities and contradictions in how relationships are portrayed and judged in the public eye.”

Niti, explaining how the public spoilage of anyone's name can take a toll on their mental health, added, “The consequences of publicly tarnishing someone's character extend beyond entertainment; it causes genuine mental distress. It takes immense effort to build a name, enduring countless hardships. Let's not allow hate to tarnish that hard-earned reputation. In a world preaching kindness, it's crucial to question the negativity we witness on public platforms.”

“Publicly dismantling someone's character can inflict severe mental distress, and it's crucial to recognize the line between entertainment and harm. It's time to stop the cycle of harassment and focus on positivity. If wronged, it's better to let go and trust that there is a higher power overseeing everything, ready to administer justice in due time. P.s- not siding anyone but whatever is happening is wrong.. #bigboss17,” Niti Taylor wrote as she concluded her note.

Have a look at her status:

Other celebrities who slammed Bigg Boss makers

In the last few days, several popular names have spoken in favor of Munawar Faruqui. From Prince Narula to Aly Goni, celebs have shown up in the comedian's support and expressed disappointment in the Bigg Boss makers for putting Munawar Faruqui's personal issues on table. Besides this, social media is currently brimming with varied reactions.

Family week in Bigg Boss 17

Speaking of the current track, Bigg Boss 17 is the talk of the town as family members of the contestants are called inside the house. While Ankita Lokhande’s mother and mother-in-law stepped inside the controversial house, Bigg Boss will welcome Munawar Faruqui's sister and Ayesha Khan’s brother in the upcoming episodes. It'll be interesting to see how these family members react to the ongoing drama or if they'll simply brush it off in the name of the game.

