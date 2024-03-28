Bigg Boss 17’s Isha Malviya and Parth Samthaan tease new project together; share BTS pics

Parth Samthaan just dropped some behind-the-scenes footage from his upcoming project with Isha Malviya, a former contestant of Bigg Boss 17. Since the reality show ended, Isha's career has been on the rise, and now she's ready to make her debut in a music video alongside Parth. This will be the first time they'll be seen together on screen.

Parth Samthaan and Isha Malviya’s new project

Parth Samthaan recently shared a behind the scenes video with his fans on Instagram, causing quite a stir online. The video offered a sneak peek into the newest on-screen duo in the entertainment world, Parth and Isha Malviya.

The BTS glimpse reveals an incredible chemistry between the two of them. From the glimpses, it's clear that the video will have a romantic vibe.

The sight of the two of them together got everyone on the internet excited, as they sensed that something amazing is about to come out. The actor from Kasautii Zindagii Kay shared a video on his Instagram story and added the caption, "#bts #staytuned". He also tagged Isha Malviya in it.

After that, the Udaariyaan actress also reposted it on her story, confirming that they are collaborating on a new project. Additionally, the Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya actor shared another sneak peek from his night shoot schedule. He was captured sitting in a dim blue light, suggesting a club scene. Alongside the BTS video, he captioned, "Night shoot day-2 #comingsoon."

Parth's videos are incredibly exciting as he provides his fans with a glimpse into his upcoming project. Isha Malviya, a contestant on Bigg Boss 17, has also confirmed this by sharing his post.

About Parth Samthaan and Isha Malviya

Isha Malviya became a household name after her stint in Udaariyaan, created by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, where she won hearts by playing the role of Jasmine Sandhu opposite her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar. Later, she entered the controversial show Bigg Boss 17, where she continuously made headlines for her relationship with Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel. After coming out of the house, she signed a few music videos, among which Main Yaad Aunga was set to feature Isha Malviya alongside Mohsin Khan, but due to his work commitments, he backed out at the last moment, bringing Vikas Gupta's brother, Siddharth Gupta, onboard.

Speaking about Parth, he made his career debut with Gumraah: End of Innocence and later worked in Best Friends Forever, where he essayed the role of Prithvi Sanyal. His career took off with his role as Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, which later fetched him the biggest project of his career. He portrayed the character of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Niti Taylor. He was recently seen in a music album, Tumhari Mohabbat, opposite Surbhi Chandna, which was released on February 8th.

