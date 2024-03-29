PIC: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shehzada Dhami meets Niti Taylor; is something cooking?

Recently, Shehzada Dhami and Niti Taylor were spotted together leaving netizens in anticipation of their upcoming collaborations. The two of them were seen having a fun dinner with Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia. The picture was shared from Rajiv’s account, which assured that something might be cooking between the duo. However, nothing has been revealed yet.

Rajiv Adatia, Niti Taylor, and Shehzada Dhami’s dinner date

Recently, Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia shared a picture of him with Shehzada Dhami and Niti Taylor. The trio went on the dinner date together and were seen having a great time.

Sharing the picture on X, Rajiv wrote, “Food and talk and some desert!” Seemingly, they had a great time together and the stories shared by them radiated positive and fun vibes. Reacting to their picture together, the netizens started wondering if Shehzada and Niti have plans to collaborate on a project soon.

Out of curiosity, one suspicious fan wrote, “Something is cooking or just friendly dinner.” Another user commented, “Sheh and niti together.” A third user said, “Omg, It's coincidence Just today morning I don't know but thought to see them (niti & shehzada) together in some show & just now at evening they are having dinner together.” Another user expressed eagerness to see the duo on screen together and wrote, “Jaldi screen pe aao Niti n Sheh baba. Eagerly waiting for you.”

Meanwhile, it has been over a week since Shehzada Dhami’s sudden exit from the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Until now, the actor has not issued a statement on the same. The news of Dhami being replaced by Udaariyaan’s Rohit Purohit came as a shock to many. His fans are now eagerly waiting for him to return to the screen.

Niti Taylor and Rajiv Adatia’s fun time

Social media influencer and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Rajiv Adatia took to his Instagram and shared a hilarious reel with Niti Taylor. In the video, the two were seen having fun together. It was a reaction video, with the caption, “When you go to a family function and your relatives start arguing! always a topic of discussion and more interesting to watch it!”

Adatia also posted a solo picture with Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actress with a sweet note that said, “Too sweet you are.” Niti, on the other hand, posted a video where Rajiv Adatia was sitting at the dinner table, and she wrote, “Fan moment & dinner at 6pm.”

