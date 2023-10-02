'Like to sleep but...': Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor give quirky bio for dating app- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor are best known for their enchanting chemistry as Manik and Nandani from the youth-based show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan started years ago, the story of the show revolves around college drama, passion for music, love, friendship, and more. The show's leads Parth and Niti became household names and viewers loved them together. The fans shipped them with #MaNan and #PaNi. The project was so loved that the makers brought fresh seasons of the same. Recently, the fifth installment of the show streamed on an OTT platform and was loved by all. Pinkvilla got into an exclusive chat with the duo, wherein the young onscreen couple gave each other a dating app bio.

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor give dating app bios for each other

When asked hypothetically, if the duo had to give a dating app bio for each other, Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor were left in deep thoughts. They were seen giggling over some inside jokes. After giving it a thought, Parth came up with a bio for Niti that would read, "Short but cute and live to dance". Niti found it difficult to give a bio for Samthaan, but then she came up with a quirky one. She wrote, "I like sleeping but once I wake up..." Parth added, "... I don't sleep" and Niti was quick to affirm and the duo shared a laughter.

Take a look at the exclusive video by Pinkvilla

Parth Samthaan's journey in the showbiz

Parth Samthaan gained immense popularity with Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and has a massive fan following. The actor was a part of a few episodic shows followed by his big break in Ektaa Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Anurag Basu wherein his chemistry with co-star Erica Fernandes was quite talked about. So much so that, the duo were often romantically linked with each other. He made his OTT debut as a lead with Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu.

Niti Taylor's journey in the industry

Niti Taylor starred in TV shows like Gulaam and Ishqbaaaz. She also gained popularity with her stint in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3. She was last seen in the dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Hina Khan: From docile bahu to vamp and more; 5 career-altering decisions of the actress