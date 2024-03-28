Parth Samthaan is busy delivering back-to-back big-budget music videos. The actor is best known for his shows Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2. While he is all set for his upcoming music video, he shared a throwback picture from the sets of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan with leading lady Niti Taylor and other cast members. Niti was quick to react to the picture.

Parth Samthaan's throwback picture from Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan sets

The fans demand brought back Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and the makers have completed five seasons of the show with Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor in the lead role. In a recent post, Parth shared a memory from the sets where the cast was dressed as a South Indian family. It seems like Parth and Niti, portraying Manik and Nandani, were the center of attention along with their onscreen family.

Sharing the picture, Samthaan mentioned how everyone in the picture was looking in different directions. Niti Taylor was quick to react 'Haha' on the picture.

Take a look at Parth Samthaan's Instagram story with Niti Taylor:

More about Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor were cast together as the lead pair in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan as Manik and Nandani. The show's first season started in 2015 and became a mega-hit. It was a youth-based show revolving around college and a group of friends wanting to make it big in terms of music.

Advertisement

In the initial season, Utkarsh Gupta, Vibha Anand, Charlie Chauhan, Krissan Berretto, and Ayaz Ahmed were among the main characters. Zain Imam, a well-known actor, started his TV career with the first season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Even though the first season concluded quickly, the show captured the hearts of millions of fans who clamored for its return.

Soon after, the show was brought with new seasons at different intervals. While the rest of the cast kept changing, Parth and Niti remained constant in all seasons.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17’s Isha Malviya and Parth Samthaan tease new project together; share BTS pics