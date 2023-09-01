EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor share how their 'yaariaan' has grown in past 9 years

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 5 is just a day away from its premiere. The audience and the die-hard Manan fans really cannot wait for the conclusion of their favorite couple’s roller-coaster journey. The fresh promos and attractive BTS pictures have already raised curiosity among the audience. While the wait will be over soon, we have the lead couple Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor aka Manik and Nandini in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla where they opened up on their bond as co-actors over 9 years.

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor on their friendship over 9 years

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan lead actors Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor were asked about their bond grown over their years with 5 seasons of the show. Niti opened up, “When we started Kaisi Yeh Yaarian season 1 we all were kids at that time. Of course, you evolve as people and actors. It has been a long time and we have reached season 5 now. We have matured now and earlier there used to be a lot of competition between us. We used to think who would perform the scene better and there used to be too much competition. Now we understand the scene and understand each other better.”

Watch the interview here

Samthaan also spoke up. “We are the flag bearers of the show. It has been 9 years and in 9 years we grow as a person and one evolves. There were a lot of other actors and characters on the show who were our friends and still friends. We met the new cast and with the passing seasons, we keep meeting the new people. So, our responsibilities and experience as Manik and Nandini have grown. So, we are continuing our own bid and making sure that the chemistry is always justified.”

On being asked about their first reaction to teaming up on Season 5, Taylor said, “We met directly on the sets. We were like it is our baby only so he was really excited .” While Samthaan added, “It is one of those fewer shows that came back due to fan following. It is not that we are just romancing again and again but we like doing something which people are loving and the chemistry is appreciated. Getting back to that excites us.”

More about Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 5

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 5 premieres on 2 September 2023 on Jio Cinema. This time Manik and Nandini will fight their final battle of love and life against the world. It will be exciting to see if Manan will get their happily ever after or not.

