EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: What can be Manik-Nandini's climax? Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's Niti Taylor-Parth Samthaan share

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 5, starring Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan, is all set to return on September 2 and Manik and Nandini's fans can't keep calm! Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is one of the most loved cult rom-coms which enjoys a massive number of young and adult fans. Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor in lead roles, and their on-screen chemistry was widely appreciated and loved by the fans. Now ahead of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 5's premiere, Niti and Parth recently got into a conversation with Pinkvilla and got candid about their show.

What can be the perfect climax for Manik and Nandini?

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 5 stars Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan opened up about their idea of a perfect climax for their characters, Manik and Nandini. Parth shared, "One of them should die. The story would remain incomplete, and then it would be like their eternal love story. That's my interpretation (laughs)." Whereas, Niti said, "I think they should get married (laughs)." Parth commented, "She's the happy ending type." Niti continued, "I like the happy ending, fairytale, intense, Romeo-Juliet."

Watch Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan's full interview here-

What is the definition of love as per Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan?

When asked about their idea of love, Niti Taylor mentioned, "I have a very weird idea of love. Is that okay? Please don't judge me. No one should judge me. I want my man to be obsessed with me." Parth teased Niti and said, "Obsessed like stalking her wherever she is going." Niti continued, "Not stalk and all but I want 'kucchi-poo' type love I want. I like all that. I like possessive and protective." Parth continued teasing Niti and said, "No one should be touching her. He must know where she is going. Who is there." Niti interrupts, "No, not that much Parth (laughs). I want the cuddly love like that is something I want. I like PDA and all."

Sharing his idea of love, Parth Samthaan revealed, "I think it's the most beautiful feeling. Like I said, it's not once that has happened to me (laughs). But somewhere I felt the initial six months or one year is the most beautiful period. It's the honeymoon period, that's what you call it. You have those butterflies in your stomach everywhere, irrespective of your age. You feel that, oh, it's new, oh, you're taking that person out on a date. Now what matters in love is that it should sustain over a period of time. Like one year, two years down the line, you should still feel like meeting that person. You should still feel like spending moments with that person and giving them care and attention, also giving that attention which you gave at the start. It shouldn't happen after two years that you think that person is with you forever, and let's focus on other things."

Further, he added, "We guys, I would say, to be honest, we guys do that. I have seen a lot of my friends do it because we feel that this sort of responsibility is there in our life, and now let's focus on other things. That is something that we need to balance out. And love doesn't go without sacrifices. We both have to."

