Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan has been one of the most popular youth shows. The pairing of Manik and Nandini, essayed by Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor, kept viewers glued to the screen. A tale of love, friendship, and romance among college students, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan continues to remain one of the most popular and iconic shows. If you call yourself a fan of the show, then you are at the right place. We have got a quiz for you.

Kaisi Yeh Yaarian Quiz

Given its popularity, we came up with a Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan quiz. So, if you miss the good old days of watching Manik, Dhruv, Mukti, Cabir, Alya, and Nandini on screen, relive those days with the quiz. Let’s check how much you remember the show.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan first premiered on 21 July 2014 on MTV. The iconic show starred the likes of Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor, Ayaz Ahmed, Utkarsh Gupta, Charlie Chauhan, and Krissan Barretto, among others. The show enjoyed immense popularity among the youth.

It successfully ran for four seasons, and the fourth season returned on OTT last year, giving fans a reason to rejoice.

So, did you enjoy the Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan quiz? Make sure to share it with your friends and have fun!

