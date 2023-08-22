Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 5 EXCLUSIVE: Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor to rekindle romance as Manik and Nandini

Did you spend your teenage years watching Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan? Are you a #MaNan fan who misses the magic of their favorite onscreen couple? Well, good news for you. The fifth season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is coming. Yes, you read it right. Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor Bawa happily announced the news. Fans and followers of the beautiful love story of #MaNan (Manik and Nandini) have been waiting excitedly for this new season. Besides Parth and Niti, Kishwer Merchant, Ayaaz Khan, and Mehul Nissar will reprise their roles in the show.

Here's what to expect from Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 5

The popularity of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is evident in how the fans continue trending Manik and Nandini on social media platforms, they often share clips from the shows, and never stop showing love to their favorite actors. After successfully running four seasons, the 5th season of the show is coming back with a new theme: It’s me and you against the world and I choose you. Just a few minutes back, JioCinema uploaded a teaser of the upcoming series, and wrote, "Are you ready to relive the magic of #MaNan? They are back and it's going to be better than ever! #KYYNewSeason streaming free from 2 Sep onwards, only on #JioCinema. #KYY #KaisiYehYaariaanOnJioCinema #KaisiYehYaariaan"

Take a look at the teaser of the upcoming season here:

Parth Samthaan on Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 5

Parth Samthaan who will reprise his much-loved role of Manik revealed what to expect this season. He said, "The central focus of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan has always been love, and this season, viewers will witness a new chapter in Manik and Nandini's story as they set out on a new adventure and battle together against all odds. The fans have supported #MaNan throughout their journey, from their initial college romance to them living together and working on the dynamics of their relationship as adults. It feels surreal looking at the benchmark that we have set through Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan with every season the plot getting thicker and holding the audience’s attention.”

Niti Taylor shares her excitement

Talking about how excited she is to step into the shoes of Nandini once again, the actress shared, "We are so excited to be back, this time with 2x romance and love. After an unfortunate separation #MaNan will be seen back together in season 5. My character will be seen taking the love and romance quotient a notch higher. Both the characters have matured so much over the years."

