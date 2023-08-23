Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 5: Parth Samthaan-Niti Taylor's steamy BTS glimpses will leave you excited; EXCLUSIVE PICS

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan was one of the most loved and hit shows amongst young audiences and had massive fan followers. It is one such show that has earned its cult status because of the undying and infinite love received from its die-hard fans over the years. The show starred Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor in lead roles, and their on-screen chemistry was widely appreciated and loved by the fans. Parth essayed Manik, whereas Niti played the role of Nandini in the show. After four successful seasons, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is all set to return with its fifth edition. Yes, you read that right!

Details about Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 5:

Fans and followers are on cloud nine as they soon await the return of their favourite on-screen jodi 'MaNan'. Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor's BTS glimpses while shooting for Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 5 is going viral like wildfire on the internet. Pinkvilla has exclusively got its hands on Parth and Niti steamy BTS photo as they shoot for the show. Looking at the on-screen duo, it looks like the actors are busy shooting for a romantic sequence. Well, after looking at these snaps, we are sure you will be more excited for the upcoming new season.

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor's exclusive PICS:

Speaking a bit about the new season's storyline and talking about how excited she is to step into the shoes of Nandini once again, Niti Taylor shared, "We are so excited to be back, this time with 2x romance and love. After an unfortunate separation #MaNan will be seen back together in season 5. My character will be seen taking the love and romance quotient a notch higher. Both the characters have matured so much over the years."

Along with Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor Bawa, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan also starred Kishwer Merchant, Ayaaz Khan, Mehul Nissar and others. Speaking about the last season, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 premiered on December 2, 2022, and went off the air on December 23, 2022. It was a web show that streamed on Voot.

Similarly, Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor starrer Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 5 will start streaming from 2 September on Jio Cinema.

