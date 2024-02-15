Trigger Warning: This article includes references to mental harassment

BR Chopra's Mahabharat is one of the iconic adaptations of the mythological saga ever created in the Indian television industry. Veteran actor Nitish Bharadwaj portrayed Lord Krishna and is still known for his iconic role. However, he is back in the spotlight as he has accused his estranged wife, Smita Gate, of mental harassment. The actor has filed a complaint against her in Bhopal.

Nitish Bharadwaj alleges harassment against his wife

According to the reports, the actor took his grievances to the Bhopal police and approached the city commissioner, Harinarayanachari Mishra, on Wednesday. Nitish has also submitted a written complaint against his estranged wife, Smita Gate, with whom he sought separation in 2018. The two were in a married relationship for about 12 years and consensually decided to file a divorce in the Mumbai family court. However, the divorce has not been finalized, and the case is still pending.

The recent complaint, wherein the veteran actor accused his estranged wife of mental harassment and stated that she is not allowing him to meet his children, has been accepted by the Bhopal police. Bharadwaj mentioned that Smita has been changing his daughters' schools so as to keep him away from meeting them. The Mahabharat fame added that such activity has harmed his mental health. Nitish alleged that Smita denied him his rights as a father by not allowing him to meet their twin daughters, Devyani and Shivranjani.

Advertisement

Reports suggest that Smita Gate is currently posted in the MP Human Rights Commission department in Bhopal as an additional chief secretary. Well, Nitish Bharadwaj has asked the Commissioner of Police of Bhopal to look into the matter and ensure that he is able to meet his daughters. The CP told Free Press Journal that the application had been received, and investigating officer Falguni Dixit is looking into the case.

About Nitish Bharadwaj

As mentioned above, the actor is best known for his role as Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's television series Mahabharat. Nitish gained praise for his portrayal of Lord Vishnu and several incarnations of Lord Vishnu in some of Chopra's other great works. He has also appeared in Hindi movies.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi feels 'elated' as he visits BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi