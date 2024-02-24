Smita Bharadwaj and Nitish Bharadwaj divorce: Former alleges estranged husband pressurises her for money

Smita Bharadwaj and Nitish Bharadwaj are currently embroiled in a legal battle in the family court. Previously, actor Nitish Bharadwaj filed a police complaint against his wife, Smita, citing harassment and mental abuse. The couple separated in 2019 after twelve years of marriage.

Smita Bharadwaj claims Nitish Bharadwaj, pressured her for money

In a previous interview, Smita Bharadwaj claimed that her husband, Nitish Bharadwaj, has been mentally harassing her for money. She further described how Nitish was asking her to quit her job or to pay for their divorce. She added, “He's been secretly recording our conversations since 2016, a revelation that blindsided us. He believes our joint apartment in Pune could jeopardize his assets due to an ongoing legal case with Prasar Bharti. To safeguard his personal interests, he insisted the property be solely in my name. I have made my own contributions towards its purchase, which he now wants to claim as his assets.”

Smita comments on how Nitish asks for his trivial expenses

According to Smita Bharadwaj, her husband, Nitish Bharadwaj, constantly asks her to pay for his insignificant expenses, including milk. Quoting Smita Bharadwaj, “His demands for reimbursement, even for trivial expenses like milk, highlighting his unreasonable behavior. Despite my efforts to maintain stability and provide for our children, he continues to manipulate situations to his advantage.”

Recently, Smita Bharadwaj sought the court's help for the sale of Nitish's property. According to sources, Smita Bharadwaj filed a petition in the family court for the recovery of Rs. 10,000 per month each for her two daughters as per her husband Nitish’s commitment in the honorable court. This commitment made by Nitish Bharadwaj was duly recorded by the court, on which the interim orders have been passed.

The Times of India reported that Smita approached the court to request the attachment and sale of Nitish Bharadwaj's movable property and household items, aiming to use the proceeds for her children's maintenance.

Advertisement

Smita Bharadwaj's comment on the accusations filed against her

Smita Bharadwaj has been accused by her husband, Nitish, of mental abuse and has cited that he refrains from meeting the daughters. Smita refuted the allegation of kidnapping the children as ‘baseless and malicious.’

Smita Bharadwaj, serving as an IAS officer in Bhopal, is currently entangled in a family dispute of divorce with her husband and the Krishna of Mahabharat, Nitish Bharadwaj.

About Nitish Bharadwaj

For an unversed, Nitish Bharadwaj is a veteran actor who is known for his roles in cult classic shows, namely Ramayan, Mahabharat, Vishnu Puran, Geeta Rahasya, Mann Mien Visshwas Hai, etc. He has also done few movies, Mohenjo Daro and Kedarnath.

ALSO READ: Falaq Naazz extends warm birthday wishes to Pooja Bhatt: 'Person like you only comes once in a lifetime'