Mugdha Chaphekar is currently playing the role of Prachi in Kumkum Bhagya alongside Krishna Kaul as Ranbir. She is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry right now.

The Kumkum Bhagya actress has once again treated her fans with a delightful glimpse of her beauty through a captivating video shared on her Instagram handle. Mugdha is no doubt here to make her fans’ Sunday beautiful with her looks.

Mugdha Chaphekar stuns fans with gorgeous looks

Mugdha Chaphekar took to her Instagram handle to drop a blissful video in which the actress looked elegant in a variety of beautiful outfits, each highlighting her graceful personality. The video began with Mugdha in a graceful pastel blue chikankari embroidered kurta, complemented by oxidized silver Jhumkas and bangles while her straight hair flowed beautifully.

Transitioning to a bright pink and red silk saree with gold details, she added a classic pearl choker. Then, the actress confidently embraced a bold red saree, matched with sparkling diamond earrings, and styled her hair in loose curls, radiating effortless elegance.

In the last look, she dazzled in a white silk saree with gold embroidery, paired with beautiful gold jewelry, including a choker, earrings, and headpiece, showcasing pure elegance and grace on screen.

Mugdha wrote in the caption, “Sunday is here!!!!! #spreadlove.”

Fan reactions

As soon as Mugdha uploaded the video, Supriya Shukla who played the role of Pragya’s mother in Kumkum Bhagya commented, “Pretttttyyy.” Fans filled the comment section with heart emojis and expressed how gorgeous she is. One user wrote, “Kya baat hai! How Pretty, Adorable,Cute someone can be at one time, u are exceptional beauty muggss.” Another user commented, “You are one in million... my most special one my muggs. Your radiant smile is as bright as te sun. I'm so happy I chose you as my idol, I know that I will never regret for choosing you.”

About Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya started with Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in the lead roles for several years. After a generational leap, they left the show, making a way for Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul to take over the lead roles of Prachi and Ranbir. Now, with another leap forward, Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma have joined as the new leads. However, Mugdha and Krishna remain part of the show.

