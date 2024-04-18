Sriti Jha, known for her role as Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya, has once again entertained audiences with her latest show, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The show has been receiving widespread praise, especially for her chemistry with Arjit Taneja. The actress recently took to her social media platform to delight her fans with a serene glimpse into her life.

Sriti Jha shares a glimpse into serenity

Taking it to her Instagram handle, the Kumkum Bhagya actress shared a peaceful video showcasing the magic of silence, surrounded by her favorite novels and a comforting cup of coffee. Sriti Jha is a self-proclaimed bookworm and enjoys reading novels. She wrote in the caption, “Fetishising fursat,” she set the mood right, complementing it with Moths song by RY X. The actress was seen wearing a loose oversized t-shirt and shorts.

Fan reactions

As soon as Sriti Jha uploaded the video, fans flooded the comment section and expressed joy. One user wrote, "You are very lucky to have that peace and solitude in your life. warna maximum gharo me to dinbhar pakpak chalti rehti hai yaha. (Otherwise, in most households, there's constant hustle and bustle throughout the day)." Another user wrote, "The best quality moments where I feel special and your phone case is adorbs."

More about Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha is a well-known name in television because of her acting talent and widespread popularity. She gained popularity as Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya, where her on-screen chemistry with Shabir Ahluwalia stole hearts. Beyond her iconic role in Kumkum Bhagya, Sriti has showcased her versatility in several shows including Jyoti, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Additionally, she made a cameo appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Arjit Taneja.

Currently, Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are playing the lead roles in the TV show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, which premiered on November 27. The show has captivated audiences with its compelling storyline. Sriti portrays the character of Amruta, while Arjit plays the role of Virat. The series revolves around their relationship, showing how Amruta and Virat see things differently because of their unique personalities.

