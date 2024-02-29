WATCH Kapil Sharma's new show promo ft Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and many others

The much-awaited promo of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's collaboration is here! The Kapil Sharma Show team members have now joined hands for a new exciting project that will premiere on Netflix. While the announcement of their project happened on December 3, 2023, fans were eagerly waiting for the show's name, promo, and premiere date. Now to fans' delight, Kapil Sharma's show has got a premiere date and name.

Kapil Sharma's new web show:

A few minutes back, Netflix released the official promo of Kapil Sharma's new show titled The Great Indian Kapil Show. Yes, the name of their upcoming web show is The Great Indian Kapil Show. Featuring Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur, the promo shows the team discussing how to launch the name of the show.

Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show's promo here-

What's happening in The Great Indian Kapil Show's promo here-

Kapil Sharma says, "I think our show's announcement should be grand." Archana Puran Singh says, "I have an idea, we should reveal the name on Times Square, Burj Khalifa, Big Ben." Krushna interrupts and says, "Look, it's Indian show, we should do it on Gateway of India."

Rajiv Thakur reveals, "We will do not be able to do it there." Krushna asks, "Why?" Rajiv continues, "Our budget has fallen short as Grover bhai has come." Sunil Grover enters and everyone stops to look at him.

Kiku suggests announcing the name by 'skywriting'. Kapil asks, "What is that?" Recalling their past argument that happened in the sky in a flight, Sunil suggests, "Let's stay away from planes."

Krushna Abhishek asks, "For the name announcement, why don't we use Star Kids?" Kapil mentions, "My kids are too small." However, Krushna explains, "By kids, I mean, me, you know, nephew." Everyone gives a disappointing look to Krushna and Kapil says, "We are not THAT low on budget. Let's think of another idea. Something big." While they are busy discussing, we see the name banner of Kapil's new show, brought in by two men.

Towards the end of the promo, Kiku is seen teasing Sunil for wearing sunglasses and asks, "When did this happen to your eyes?" Sunil laughs. The promo ends.

The caption of this promo read, "Aapke ghar ka raasta, hasee se hokar jaata hai. The Great Indian Kapil Show arrives at 8PM every Saturday from 30 March, only on Netflix."

The Great Indian Kapil Show can be watched on Netflix from 30 March, every Saturday at 8 pm.

Reacting to this announcement, fans flooded the comment section and expressed their eagerness to watch the show. Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui also expressed his excitement and commented, "This team can't wait to."

About Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's collaboration:

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover have reunited for The Great Indian Kapil Show after almost 6 six years. For the uninformed, Sunil took an abrupt midway exit from The Kapil Sharma Show after he clashed with Kapil. The two had a massive argument in a flight while traveling during their live shows. However, putting all things behind them, Kapil and Sunil have finally reconciled and fans are extremely happy. The announcement of The Great Indian Kapil Show featuring Sunil Grover happened on December 3, 2023.

Speaking about Kapil Sharma, the comedian-actor is all set to feature in Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu starrer The Crew. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, the film is slated to release on March 29.

