Sunil Grover talks about reconciling with Kapil Sharma after 7 years: ‘I don’t get disturbed by it anymore’

Sunil Grover is currently having a phenomenal phase in his career. The actor earned praise for his role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and is now gearing up for a project on Netflix with Kapil Sharma with whom he had a nasty fallout seven years ago. The two surprised their fans with the news of them calling a truce when they announced joining hands with each other. In a recent interview with Indian Express, Sunil shed light on making peace with Kapil after their infamous fight onboard a flight from Australia.

Sunil Grover talks about patching up with Kapil Sharma

On being asked if all is good between him and Kapil Sharma now, Sunil Grover said that he feels so. He further recalled how he handled questions about Kapil, their infamous rift, and its press coverage. Sunil stated, “Initially, I would get disturbed, but not anymore. I know the truth so what someone says or understands, is their problem, not mine. Those who point fingers, what is their credibility? If I need to answer something, I will do so, but usually there is no need for an explanation. They don’t have a full understanding of the matter, no facts, they are just saying something because it’s their job. Writing negative things grabs more attention. They will all understand eventually.”

Catch the teaser of Sunil Grover’s upcoming project with Kapil Sharma:

For the unversed, back in 2017, the unpleasant incident between Sunil and Kapil grabbed a lot of attention. The two along with the team of The Kapil Sharma Show were returning from Melbourne when Kapil who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol charged onto Sunil with a shoe and also slapped him. The sources claim that Sunil did not lose his calm, tolerated the physical and verbal abuse from Kapil, and silently parted ways with him.

About Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover started his acting journey with theater. Following this, he explored TV and earned recognition with shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights With Kapil, and The Kapil Sharma Show. Sunil’s portrayal of Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati on Kapil’s shows made him a household name.

Sunil has showcased his acting prowess in films also. He has been part of hit movies such as Ghajini, Baaghi, Pataakha, Bharat, Goodbye and Jawan. The actor is coming up next with a show on Netflix along with Kapil Sharma and his team. He shared that the details of the same will be announced soon.

