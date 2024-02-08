Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya continue to be one of the most loved celebrity couples in the industry. Ever since they welcomed their little one, Navya, their life took a turn for good. The new parents treat their fans to memorable moments with the little one on social media. However, Disha Parmar’s recent social media story shared the post-partum struggles of the new mom. Read on to know what we are talking about.

Disha Parmar’s struggle to sleep

It seems the new mom is struggling to get a good night’s sleep post-partum. The actress took to social media around 5 am and wrote that she had been awake for more than an hour and asked for suggestions to kill time. Disha Parmar’s post reads, “Do adults have sleep regression too? Because I’m having one. WIDE AWAKE since 4 am. Please give me suggestions to kill time.”

Check out Disha Parmar’s post here:

Just an hour before that post, the actress shared a video of a recipe for a cake she found online and wrote, “5 am shenanigans.”

For the unversed, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya embraced parenthood for the first time on September 20, 2023, and welcomed a daughter. It was the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The couple later named their little one Navya.

In an interview after becoming a father, Rahul Vaidya said, “This whole feeling is just unexplainable. I am on top of the world. The baby was born in the most auspicious time. Ganesh ji ke saath Laxmi aayi hai hamare ghar.”

Just two days back, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress dropped glimpses of the Haldi Kumkum function of her daughter that she celebrated with friends and family. The new mom is making sure that every first festival of her daughter is special.

For the unversed, many new moms struggle to stick to sleep schedules because of the erratic sleep cycle of newborns. Sometimes, postpartum insomnia arises owing to different reasons owing to which they get less sleep.

