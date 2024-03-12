Rahul Vaidya comments on Elvish Yadav and Sagar Thakur’s recent controversy: ‘Ladna hai to aapas mein lado na”

Recently, Rahul Vaidya, known from Bigg Boss 14, commented on the controversy between Elvish Yadav and Maxtern, aka Sagar Thakur. In a candid discussion, Rahul suggested that if they want to continue their fight, they should do so privately. Rahul Vaidya, a playback singer, has been making headlines recently due to the birth of his daughter, Navya.

How did Rahul Vaidya react to the Elvish-Maxtern controversy?

Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya, who is a singer candidly commented on the recent hot controversy between Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, Elvish Yadav and Sagar Thakur, where the former was seen threatening the latter on camera. He was also seen beating Thakur. In an interview with Times Now/ Telly Talk, the playback singer says, “I would just say one thing - Bigg Boss ki casting hone wali hai. Agar ladna hai to apas mein lado na, sabke saamne kyu ladte hai (I would just say one thing - the casting for Bigg Boss is about to happen. If you have to fight, why not do it amongst yourselves, why fight in front of everyone?)”

What according to Rahul Vaidya social platforms are for?

Further sharing his views in the same context, Rahul Vaidya advices them, “Apne mien baatein kro, lado jo karna hai karo, but ye social media par, YouTube par faila rahe ho. (Discuss amongst yourselves, fight if you have to, but why spread it all over social media and YouTube?). Social media is not for threatening people. YouTube is to make content. My only question to both of them is - if you are fighting among yourselves, why are you showing it publicly to the world?)” Speaking of the same the singer further added, “Whatsapp par gaali do ek doosre ko (if you desire to abuse each other then do it on whatsapp). Social media platforms are not made for abuse and violence.”

Rahul Vaidya here advocates using YouTube for content creation and not for spreading wrong content to trend on social media.

For the unversed, the aforementioned controversy involves YouTubers Elvish Yadav and Sagar Thakur. According to the sources, Elvish Yadav, who is the former winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, brutally beat up YouTuber Sagar Thakur along with his companions in Gurugram. An FIR has been filed against Yadav for assaulting and threatening to kill Thakur, who also goes by his professional name Maxtern.

About Rahul Vaidya's journey

After securing third place on the first season of Indian Idol, Rahul Vaidya has carved a successful path in music and entertainment. He released his debut album Tera Intezar, collaborated with Shreya Ghoshal, and won Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar in 2008. Vaidya ventured into reality TV, co-hosting Aajaa Mahi Vay, competing in Bigg Boss 14 as the runner-up, and making it to the finals of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in 2021. He and his wife, actress Disha Parmar, recently celebrated the birth of their daughter in September 2023. Rahul tied the knot with actress Disha Parmar and they welcomed their first child in 2023.

