Shraddha Arya never fails to surprise fans with her mesmerizing looks. The actress' stylish wardrobe collection is something that every woman looks forward to. From wearing comfy casual outfits to pushing the envelope in traditional ensembles, Shraddha surely has an impeccable fashion taste. This time, fans are gushing over her new saree look, in which Arya is seen channeling her inner desi Barbie.

Shraddha Arya in a floral saree

Shraddha elegantly dressed herself in a gorgeous pink and white saree right out of a fantasy. The actress looked delightful in her ensemble and exuded a happy vibe. The pink floral pattern brought a pop of color to the ensemble, making this saree look even more enchanting. The well-draped piece was expertly made with beautiful satin fabric.

What did not go unnoticed is the saree's border. The golden embellished decoration gave a touch of glamor to the already stunning combination.

The Kundali Bhagya actress paired her saree with a pink blouse that added a light contrast to her overall look. Featuring balloon-style full sleeves made with sheer fabric and a golden border, the satin pink blouse added a touch of glamor to the ethnic outfit.

Have a look at Shraddha Arya's saree:

Speaking of the accessories, Shraddha Arya's choice of jewelry was extremely charming. Starting with her earrings, she wore oxidized jhumkas, producing a mesmerizing design. The beautiful small pendant that the actress wore grabbed the spotlight. Overall, she took a minimalistic route to accessories to keep the focus fixed on her beautiful saree.

Further, coming to her hair, Shraddha Arya kept her hair open, styled in loose waves. The side-parted hairstyle framed her face absolutely perfectly. The Kundali Bhagya actress went with a lavishly radiant foundation, black eyeliner on fleek, mascara-coated lashes, subtle eyeshadow, and rosy blush-laden cheek.

Needless to say, the small bindi enhanced her traditional attire and looked classy. Undeniably, she looked no less than an Indian Barbie. Shraddha Arya mastered the basic fashion while still making a significant impact. Let us know what you think of it.

