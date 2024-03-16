Watch: Disha Parmar and Vedika Bhandari mimic Rahul Vaidya’s conversation with Rakhi Sawant

Disha Parmar and Vedika Bhandari’s friendship goes back a long way, as the duo has previously worked together on the show Wo Apna Sa. Over the years, their bond has strengthened, and they have left no stone unturned in showing their love for each other through their social media posts and reels. Earlier today, Vedika Bhandari and Disha Parmar, who is married to Rahul Vaidya, shared a video reel where they mimicked one of Rahul's conversations with Rakhi Sawant from Bigg Boss season 14.

About the hilarious reel

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress recently shared a reel along with her BFF Vedika Bhandari on her Instagram handle. The reel is based on the hilarious conversation between Rahul Vaidya and Rakhi Sawant when they were on the reality show Bigg Boss 14. Rakhi, who has always been an entertainer, engages in a casual discussion about how potatoes are good for health with Rahul. The video is hilarious, with Disha playing Rakhi while Vedika embodies Rahul. They captioned it, “Maine Aloo khaye hai (I’ve eaten potatoes) @rahulvaidyarkv & @rakhisawant2511 you guys are hilarious.”

Funny conversation between Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Vaidya

Rakhi Sawant has always been hilarious, as she delves into a deep conversation about potatoes with Rahul Vaidya inside the Bigg Boss house, which inspired the reel. The conversation starts with Rakhi stating that there are eight types of acid in a human’s stomach, which activates the acid worms inside, and they start dying. She further adds that potatoes cure heart blockage and do not increase the cholesterol in the body, which amazes Rahul, prompting him to ask her for the full form of MBBS, as she claims to have the degree.

Later, Rakhi was seen running to seek help from Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla for the full form of MBBS, while taking a leave from Rahul by saying she needs to use the restroom and will tell him the full form afterward. Apart from this, on many occasions, they were seen engaging in silly yet hilarious discussions like these.

About Vedika and Disha’s friendship

Disha and Vedika have been best friends since the early days of their careers. Vedika’s first television show was alongside Disha, and expressing her happiness, she says, “I did my first show with her. We are very excited. I mean, all her girlfriends… all of us are gearing up, and we have actually been waiting for this forever. Finally, it's happening, so it’s going to be great.”

Later, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Vedika also expressed how she thinks Rahul is the perfect match for Disha, saying, “You know that new trend on Instagram, ‘I don’t believe insoulmates, but…’, so I’ll make a video on that for them because I think they are perfect for each other. They have found each other in this crazy world, and I wish them an eternal life of happiness. They are perfect for each other; it couldn’t have been a better match. We have all been waiting for this, so we are very excited. It’s like the event of the year for us.” Only a true friend like Vedika could be happier than the bride on her big day.

