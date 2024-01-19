Urvashi Dholakia enjoys a decent fan following in the industry owing to certain reasons, including her confidence and acting chops. The actress recently underwent neck surgery after a tumor was diagnosed in December last year. After being hospitalized for a few days, Urvashi has already been discharged, and currently, the actress is focusing on recovery. Recently, she opened up about her surgery on social media.

Urvashi Dholakia's recent social media post

It takes courage and inner strength to recover from surgery and bounce back even stronger. Urvashi Dholakia is an inspiration for people as she, after battling a tumor, is regaining her form. A few hours ago, the actress took to social media and dropped a couple of snaps expressing her thoughts candidly.

The Naagin 6 fame wrote, "Scars are beautiful. Over a fortnight ago I underwent my surgery.. for a person who is scared of a mere injection this was BIG for me !! Also I was extremely scared of what would my neck look like post that .. everyone in my family said “Nishaan Reh jayega” which made me more conscious but now finally the bandage is off & so are the stitches"

She further added, "hopefully the scar will diminish in due course of time as per the doc can’t explain to u all the sense of freedom I feel at this point."

Look at Urvashi Dholakia's post here:

Fans react to Urvashi Dholakia's post:

As soon as she shared the post on her Instagram handle, netizens flooded the comments section with varied reactions. One of the users wrote, "I have scar and it's beautiful... mostly we came out brave. God blessed us."

Oh no you will be fine , Dnt worry, you are a person of beautiful heart, scars will disappear with time, keep smiling always." Further, a fan reacted, "Scars are the story of your success over challenges @urvashidholakia Bravo, you won one more fight again"

Have a look at some comments:

On the professional front, Urvashi Dholakia was recently seen in the dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a contestant. Following her eviction, she walked out of the show.