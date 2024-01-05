WATCH: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's Urvashi Dholakia hospitalized, son Kshitij shares her health update

Famous actress Urvashi Dholakia, who is known for her talent, confidence, and fashion sense, enjoys a massive fan following. The actress stays connected to her audience through social media and often shares glimpses of her personal life. Similarly, her two sons, Kshitij and Sagar also have an active social media presence. Urvashi's elder son Kshitij shared her health update today and shocked the actress' fans.

Urvashi Dholakia hospitalized:

Just a few hours ago, Kshitij Dholakia took to his social media handle and shared a picture of Urvashi Dholakia from the hospital room. Yes, following to poor health, the Naagin 6 actress has been hospitalized. Urvashi is admitted to Nanavati Hospital, Juhu. Kshitij shared a small clip on his Instagram story where the actress is seen sitting on the hospital bed. While the reason for her hospitalization is till not known.

Take a look at the post here-

Urvashi Dholakia's stint in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11:

For the unversed, Urvashi Dholakia was recently seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11. She was paired with choreographer Vaibhav Ghuge. Talking about her first performance Urvashi Dholakia had told Pinkvilla, "My first performance was really nerve-racking. I suppose it's a really common thing to feel excited and nervous at the same time and I was feeling the same. I was not expecting much at that point in time because I was trying to suss out what the stage was all about considering that I do have a little bit of a stage issue (phobia)." However, Urvashi was the second contestant to get evicted from the show.

Speaking about her personal life, the actress got married at the very young age of 16 and had two sons, Kshitij and Sagar, at the age of 17. Urvashi has single-handedly raised her two sons and shares a great bond with them. They often share pictures and reels on their social media profiles.

More about Urvashi Dholakia's professional life:

Urvashi Dholakia started as a child artist and went on to play the iconic character of Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Till date she is praised for her outstanding performance. Urvashi also has done some reality shows which include Comedy Circus, Bigg Boss 6, Nach Baliye 9, and more.

