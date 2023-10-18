Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11 EXCLUSIVE: Urvashi Dholakia and Tanishaa Mukerji's choreographers REVEALED

Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa will soon return with its eleventh season. The show is grabbing a lot of headlines for it's exciting line-up of celebrity contestants, speculated judges, and more. We at Pinkvilla already reported about Shoaib Ibrahim and Shiv Thakare's choreographer partners.

Shoaib's partner, this season, will be Anuradha Iyengar while Shiv Thakare will groove with Romsha Singh. And now, we bring to you details about two of the most talked about female contestants' partners. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned about Urvashi Dholakia and Tanishaa Mukerji's choreographer partners.

Urvashi Dholakia's choreographer partner for Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11 is...

Known as the Nikka of television, Urvashi Dholaika is all set to put on her dancing shoes. She will be seen matching the moves with popular choreographer Vaibhav Guge. Vaibhav is quite an experienced choreographer and has been in the industry for a long time. Guge has been a part of many reality shows like Nach Baliye and Super Dancer among others and has expertise in dance forms and presentation. With Vaibhav's expertise and Urvashi's charm, the pairing looks quite promising.

Have a look at Urvashi Dholakia's teaser from Jhalak Dikhalaa Jaa 11

Tanishaa Mukeji's choreographer for Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11 has a connection with Nia Sharma

Tanishaa Mukerji had participated in Bigg Boss 7 and is now all set to make her television comeback with Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11 and the makers have given her one of the most popular choreographers- Tarun Raj Nihlani. Tarun was one of the most talked about choreographers from Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. Ek Hazaron Mey Meri Behna Hai fame Nia Sharma was Tarun's celebrity contestant, The duo often received perfect scores and also won the 'Golden Chair' a couple of times.

The line-up of contestants, judges, and hosts for Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11

This year, speculations are rife about Farah Khan, Malaika Arora and Karan Johar being roped in as judges on the show while Rithvik Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan will take over as hosts. The probable list of contestants this season includes Surbhi Jyoti, Karuna Pandey, Aamir Ali, Sangeeta Phogat, and Ayesha Singh among others.

ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 EXCLUSIVE: Shiv Thakare to follow THIS choreographer's steps; Can you guess?