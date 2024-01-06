WATCH: Urvashi Dholakia gives health update after neck surgery: 'The drainage pipe and the IV line is out too'

Popular actress Urvashi has been dealing with health issues for a few days. Her son Kshitij Dholakia shared a small video yesterday (January 6) informing fans about Urvashi being hospitalized. After this, the actress released an official quote giving her fans an update on her health. Urvashi Dholakia mentioned that she had to go for surgery as a tumor (cyst) was diagnosed in the neck in early December 2023.

Urvashi Dholakia gives health update:

Now, giving a health update, Urvashi Dholakia took to her social media handle and shared a post informing fans about her whereabouts. The Naagin 6 shared a small clip, sharing a picture with the doctor, and thanked the hospital for their consistent dedication. Urvashi also thanked fans for their support and good wishes. In the post's caption, she wrote, "Another Fight won Thank u all for ur wishes and love am finally homeward bound ..a long way to recovery yet but home will always be where my heart is (heart emoticon)."

In the video, she wrote, "Cannot talk much as advised by doctors..finally the drainage pipe is out and the iv line is out too.. now all I want to do is GO HOME."

Take a look at Urvashi Dholakia's post here-

Celebs react:

As soon as Urvashi Dholakia shared this video, celebs flooded her comment section and wished the actress a speedy recovery. Mahekk Chahal commented, "speedy recovery tigress. Looking hot in the hospital 2," Tannaz Irani wrote, "Omg wishing you all the best. What happened?," Nisha Rawal commented, "Sending love," Delnaaz irani commented, "Get well soon take care will see you soonest," and so on the comments continued.

Speaking about the reason for being hospitalized, Urvashi informed, "I had to undergo surgery as a tumor (cyst) was diagnosed in the neck in early December 2023. My surgery is successful and now I have been advised to rest for 15 to 20 days."

Speaking about her personal life, the actress is a mother to two boys, Kshitij and Sagar. Workwise, Urvashi Dholakia was last seen on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11.