Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 EXCLUSIVE: Urvashi Dholakia opens up on her first 'nerve-racking' performance

Urvashi Dholakia has been working in the television industry for more than three decades. Currently, she is a contestant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and she successfully managed to impress the judges Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora with her first performance. She performed on Devil-Yaar Naa Miley from Salman Khan starrer Kick. The attitude, swag and expressions she carried throughout her performance were clear signs that she is here to stay and turn every stone into a milestone.

Urvashi Dholakia talks about her performance:

Talking about her first performance Urvashi Dholakia said, "My first performance was really nerve-racking. I suppose it's a really common thing to feel excited and nervous at the same time and I was feeling the same. I was not expecting much at that point in time because I was trying to suss out what the stage was all about considering that I do have a little bit of a stage issue (phobia)."

The Naagin 6 fame continued, "I was just figuring out for the first episode, so probably whoever has seen the first episode will find me a little quiet and serious. I was trying to gauge how things are and how things will be and will I be able to pull through the whole thing? But I did thankfully.”

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is a show about partnership, trust, and learning each other's (celebrity and choreographer) strengths and weaknesses and, while working together, giving one’s very best. Malaika Arora also shared her desire to see an unseen side of Urvashi on the show and requested Vaibhav Guhge (Urvashi’s choreographer) to work on that.

Urvashi Dholakia talks about her choreographer Vaibhav:

Praising Vaibhav Ghuge, Urvashi said, "From the moment I met my choreographer, Vaibhav, life has been nothing but encouraging. He is extremely encouraging and he makes sure that I keep believing in the fact that nothing is impossible, and he takes amazing care of me at the same time. Initially, when I met Vaibhav I was like ok, I know him, but I never worked with him."

She added, "So, we are still trying to build the rapport, but I think we have come to a point where we have managed to build a great understanding. I am so blessed and happy that I have him as my choreographer. Couldn’t have asked for more."

Speaking about Urvashi's long journey, the actress started as a child artist and went on to play the iconic character of Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, apart from starring in several other famous shows television series. Urvashi also has done some reality shows which include Comedy Circus, Bigg Boss 6, Nach Baliye 9, and more.

ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Gauahar Khan’s hosting to celebrity contestants; 5 reasons it is a MUST WATCH