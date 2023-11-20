EXCLUSIVE: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's Urvashi Dholakia on Komolika; 'There's more to me than just one character'

Urvashi Dholakia needs no introduction. The actress has entertained the viewers with her acting chops as well as with her real personality in a few reality shows. The actress is now seen shaking a leg in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Urvashi shared her thoughts on still being known as Komolika (from Kasautii Zindagii Kay), taking up Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, changing people's perspectives, and more. Read on to know what the actress has to share.

Urvashi Dholakia on still being known as Komolika

"I have got to be grateful. The character kept my career going for many years. Of course, I'd love, appreciate, and be humbled if people also saw me in a different light. I think with Jhalak, that's what me and my team are trying to achieve. Having said that, I don't want to say that I want to change my image completely. I'm not doing the show for an image makeover."

Take a look at Urvashi Dholakia's recent performance in Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa 11

Urvashi Dholakia added, "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is such a great platform, not only the channel but also the production house are trying their best to make sure that people see the other side of me which is fun-loving. The show airs on Sony TV and I'd just done a show with the same network, Pushpa Impossible, where I played a positive character."

The Naagin 6 actress said, "It's time that people change their spectrum of thoughts. I think it is time people start decategorizing the actors. Categorizing them as per their onscreen characters is not going to help anyone. Typecasting is one of the oldest rituals in the industry and it's time we break the same."

"I'm glad that I'm doing Jhalak and the show is on the same network which believed in my capabilities to portray a positive character. I've been receiving a lot of positive feedback from the Pushpa Impossible viewers for my character in the show."

"It's a matter of belief, At the end of the day, people should understand the fact that actors are performers. The makers need to have that kind of belief. A maker 20 years ago had the belief that I could pull off a character like Komolika and hence I go back to the same makers asking them if they believed me then, they should also believe me now, that I can do different characters. There's more to me than just one character", she concluded.

