Tejasswi Prakash to Rubina Dilaik: Strong female winners of Bigg Boss and what they are up to now

Bigg Boss 17 is currently on air and the show has taken dramatic turns in the last few weeks. Many strong contestants inside the house are fighting for the coveted trophy. Bigg Boss loyalists are rooting for Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, and Vicky Jain.

While in the last season, the unexpected winner MC Stan surprised everyone with his win, the show has given many strong female winners as well. Talking about female winners, Tejasswi Prakash, Rubina Dilaik, and Gauahar Khan are some names etched In the history of Bigg Boss.

Let’s take a look at the strong female winners of Bigg Boss and what they are up to these days.

Tejasswi Prakash

In 2021, Tejasswi Prakash lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 15 and Pratik Sehajpal emerged as the runner-up. The actress lifted the coveted trophy and along with it took home Rs 40 lakh cash prize. That’s not all, she also bagged the lead role in Ektaa Kapoor’s supernatural franchise, Naagin 6.

Tejasswi’s stint inside the house was loved by fans. One of the highlights was her antics with Vishal Koitan and Nishant Bhat. She also stood on her ground whenever she felt she was right, even if the housemates were against her.

Talking about her Bigg Boss journey, it would be unfair to not talk about her romance with Karan Kundrra. The lovers found love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and are still going strong as a couple. The two are currently on a new year getaway together.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 14, taking home Rs 36 lakh in cash prize. The strong-headed and opinionated contestant entered the house with her husband Abhinav Shukla. After coming out of the house, the couple shared that they were considering divorce before going inside the house and the show helped hem to work things out.

Just a month back, the couple welcomed twin baby girls with joy and excitement. Rubina has been actively taking her fans though her pregnancy journey and the news delighted the fans.

Dipika Kakar

In 2018, popular television actress Dipika Kakar was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 12 and co-contestant Sreesanth Nair was the runner-up. The top five contestants to reach the finale were Dipika, Romil Chaudhary, Deepak Thakur, Karanvir Bohra and Sreesanth.

The winner of the twelfth season took home a cash prize of Rs 30 lakh. Inside the house, Dipika was on good terms with Nehha Pendse, Jasleen Matharu, Megha Dhade and Sreesanth. Before entering the Bigg Boss house, she won over audiences with her performances in Sasural Simar Ka.

Besides Bigg Boss, the popular actress also made appearances in many other reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye.

Currently, the actress is on a break from television screens and is enjoying her time as a full-time momma to baby Ruhaan. For the unversed, Dipika Kakar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed a baby boy this year. They have revealed the face of the baby on social media a few months back and are making the most of this new phase.

Gauahar Khan

Actress Gauahar Khan won the seventh season of the reality show Bigg Boss with co-contestant Tanishaa Mukherjee ending up as the runner-up. She won Rs 50 lakh in cash after staying in the house for 104 days.

The winner has had her share of fights and controversies on the show but emerged as one of the strongest contestants on the show. The actress also found love in her co-contestant actor Kushal Tandon.

The two expressed their love for each other on national television. One of the highlights of the season and the winner’s journey was when she announced her decision to exit the house as Kushal was evicted for hitting co-contestant Andy.

However, the two called it quits after a year of dating. Currently, Gauahar is married to Zaid Darbar and the couple gave birth to a baby boy this year. On May 10, they welcomed their first child, Zehaan. She is currently hosting Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Urvashi Dholakia

The winner of Bigg Boss 6, Urvashi Dholakia is best known for her role as a vamp in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Her character continues to be one of the most iconic negative characters. She was herself on Bigg Boss from the beginning and this helped her to lift the trophy and win an amount of Rs 50 lakh.

Although the actress is a well-known name in the television industry, she has had her fair share of struggles to reach where she is today. She is a single mother to twin sons Kshitij and Sagar.

In an exclusive interview with us, the actress recalled her tough times and shared, “I was in my late teens. It has actually stuck with me since and it has only taught me not to be dependent.”

She teared up when she recalled that she didn’t have Rs 1500 to pay for her child’s education. “You feel bad, you feel let down, but today when I look back at that time I feel I have done well for myself,” shared the actress.

Urvashi Dholakia’s journey is really inspiring and the actress has done a fabulous job of staying strong at all times.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari was the first female contestant to lift the Bigg Boss trophy. In 2011, she won Bigg Boss 4. The actress, best known for portraying the role of Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay has become a household name.

While her professional stint deserves applause, the actress also did a remarkable job raising her children as a single mother. Shweta Tiwari is mother to daughter, Palak Tiwari and son Reyansh.

