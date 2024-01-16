WATCH: Urvashi Dholakia shares throwback video of her Lakshadweep trip enjoying pristine beaches

Urvashi Dholakia has garnered quite a fan base in the industry, thanks to her impressive acting in numerous TV shows and unmatched dancing abilities. Not only that, but she also has a fine fashion sense that always manages to grab attention. In addition to all this, Urvashi is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses of her personal life with her fans. Let's see what she has recently posted!

Urvashi Dholakia shares throwback video

Due to a tumor, Urvashi Dholakia was recently hospitalized as she underwent neck surgery. The Naagin 6 actress is currently recovering and has been out of action for some time. Meanwhile, she dropped a throwback video of her Lakshadweep trip on Instagram, recalling the beauty of the place.

Urvashi starts off the brief video by sharing her incredible adventure in Lakshadweep. It's clear that she is having a blast and is completely immersed in the experience. We get a glimpse of her having a great time in the water, taking in the breathtaking and peaceful scenery of Lakshadweep. Sharing the video, Urvashi Dholakia wrote, "ALL ABOUT WHEN I WAS IN LAKSHDWEEP WHAT A BEAUTY,"

Watch the video here:

Over the past few days, numerous celebrities have voiced their support for boosting tourism in Lakshadweep. Following the social media clash between India and Maldives due to offensive remarks made by a couple of Maldivian government ministers against India, several showbiz stars have stepped forward to stand by India.

Arjun Bijlani, Rupali Ganguly, Ektaa Kapoor, Hina Khan, Ravi Kishan, and others promoted Indian tourism, sharing their opinions on the ongoing Lakshadweep vs Maldives issue.

Urvashi Dholakia's health update

Urvashi Dholakia, who gained fame for her roles in Naagin 6 and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, recently had to undergo neck surgery. In early December 2023, she was diagnosed with a tumor in her neck and had to be hospitalized at Nanavati Hospital in Juhu. While she has been discharged, the actress is currently in the process of recovering.

Urvashi Dholakia was recently seen in the star-studded dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a contestant. She was paired with choreographer Vaibhav Ghuge. However, the actress had to walk out of the show after facing eviction. She was the second contestant to get evicted.

