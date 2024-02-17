Urvashi Dholakia exudes grace and desi vibes as she wears traditional lehenga; see PICS

For a long time, Urvashi Dholakia has been a part of the entertainment industry and has worked in numerous shows. She has a huge fan base applauding the actress for her acting prowess. Apart from her powerful and memorable onscreen presence, Urvashi is recognized for her fashion choices. She has never left a chance to prove that age is just a number. This time, she is slaying in traditional wear.

Urvashi Dholakia in floral lehenga

This time, the Naagin 6 actress has treated fans by dropping some beautiful pictures wearing a lehenga. Her impeccable fashion sense was again on full display as she got ready for a mehendi ceremony. Urvashi opted for a printed lehenga with a sheer dupatta.

Featuring a golden border and eye-catching prints, the lehenga looked stunning on her. She paired it with a matching blouse featuring a backless design. The V-neck and the elbow-length sleeves added a modern twist to the classy wear. The sheer dupatta is adorned with a silver border, giving a noticeable contrast.

Dholakia looked absolutely stunning in her traditional attire, effortlessly showing off the flare of her lehenga. The combination of yellow, light green, and white prints on the black lehenga was truly one-of-a-kind. She definitely gave off some desi vibes that we couldn't help but love!

Have a look at her latest traditional appearance:

Coming to Urvashi Dholakia's hair and makeup, the actress opted for a bun. Keeping things simple and sober with a traditional bun, she put some flowers to elevate her hairstyle. Accessorizing her outfit with traditional jewelry and a small red bindi, Urvashi appeared no less than a desi fairy.

Her makeup turned out to be lavish as she wore golden eye shadows and thick eyeliner. The kohl-rimmed eyes and mascara-laden lashes said it all.

Urvashi Dholakia's work in the industry

On the professional front, Urvashi Dholakia entered the industry at an early age and has acted in several TV shows, including Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shaktimaan, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan, Kahiin To Hoga, and Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha.

It was her portrayal of Komolika Majumdar in Ektaa Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' which helped her earn immense recognition and become a household name. She was also seen as an antagonist in Naagin 6. Most recently, she was one of the contestants on the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

