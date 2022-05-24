EXCLUSIVE: Urvashi Dholakia on companionship & marriage: ‘Are people ready to accept a strong headed girl?’

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Urvashi Dholakia opened up on the importance of living a happy life, on the need of a companion, and marriage. “I have always said that life is a gift, you have to live it to the fullest. You cannot cry or have any regrets. I don’t have any regrets in my life. If you are going to ask me what would I (like to) change? (Then) nothing. I am blessed with a beautiful family, I am happy the way my career has shaped up, I am happy to have met all the producers, directors, units, and the co-actors who have come across along the way in this journey of mine, who have helped me grow as a person, who have supported me - some of them haven’t, some of them have,” says Urvashi.

She further adds, “What more do you need? What more can I ask for in my life? A companion? Everybody wants companionship, and let me not beat around the bush again. I mean people say, ‘I am very happy alone’. No. Because eventually when you are walking alone and you come across somebody who is willing to show you a little bit of compassion, a little bit of love, you want that love. So you want that companionship. I am not saying I want to get married, but I am saying companionship is also something that one looks for. When I’ll find one, I’ll find one.”

Meanwhile, her sons Kshitij and Sagar in the past have persuaded her to get married again, and Urvashi informs that it’s not like she doesn’t want to take that path. “It’s not that I don’t believe in the constitution, I believe in it. But again, I mean to say, times have changed. We all have our set lives, and are people ready to accept a strong headed girl, or a strong minded woman. Are they willing to accept it? I keep asking this question. Are you willing to do it? You have to be willing to do something like that,” states Urvashi.

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

