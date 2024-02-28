Rupali Ganguly, Urvashi Dholakia, and more actresses who break ageist stereotypes and continue to play versatile roles

Many female actors have been mesmerizing the TV industry with their skills for a long time, still managing to captivate viewers today. They have showcased unforgettable performances in Hindi soap operas. While a few are still prominent in TV, others are in tough competition with the younger generation. These actors are showing the world how to gracefully age, reshaping beauty norms with their poise and talent, consequently boosting their popularity in TV series and reality programs.

Let's delve into the journeys of these actresses and explore why they remain popular with audiences.

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly, known for Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and recently acclaimed for her role in Anupamaa, plays the lead as a mother of two. At 46, Ganguly has had a diverse career, transitioning from the role of a young wife to portraying a mother consistently underestimated by her family. Her relatable nature and grounded personality have endeared her to fans.

Ganguly's authenticity and talent have won her a substantial fan following, surpassing many younger actresses. She actively engages with her fans on social media, sharing dance performances, life updates, and heartwarming reels. A devoted family person, she cherishes spending quality time with her children after shooting.

Urvashi Dholakia

Famed for her role as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Urvashi Dholakia is currently 44 years old, whose portrayal made the character unforgettable. Transitioning to reality TV, she won Bigg Boss 6 and appeared in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11. As a working mother of two, she continues her career in television, currently starring in Pushpa Impossible as lawyer Devi Singh Shekhawat. Despite undergoing neck surgery, Dholakia remains stunning, frequently updating her Instagram followers with her latest looks and life updates.

Shweta Tiwari

Best known for her role as Prerna Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, which aired for eight years, Shweta Tiwari seems to defy aging. At 43, the mother of two has become a significant figure in television. She has appeared in several reality shows and was the first woman to win Bigg Boss in 2010. Tiwari has also competed in Nach Baliye Season 2 in 2006 and Jhalak Dikhlaja Season 6 in 2015, establishing herself as a reality show queen.

Currently, with a stunning figure and timeless charm, Shweta continues to win hearts. She is an inspiration to many, having undergone a significant body transformation. As a resilient single mother, she has prioritized her children's upbringing while maintaining a close bond with them, often seen vacationing together. The mother-daughter duo shares a friendship that belies their age difference.

Aamna Sharif

The 41-year-old actress is truly reversing her age. Despite being in her forties, the actress still looks like a twenty-year-old. Aamna Sharif, recently seen as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, has opened up about the challenges of the role impacting her mental health. With roles in television, movies like Ek Villain, and now venturing into OTT, Sharif remains a youthful presence in her early forties, entertaining fans with her stylish social media presence. Aamna’s crystal clear skin and looks contradict her actual age.

Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita Hassanandani has truly proven her talent and versatility in the entertainment industry. From her cunning portrayal of Shagun in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein to her impressive dance skills in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, the 42-year-old actress has captured the hearts of many. Not only did she excel as a snakewoman in Naagin 3, but she also showcased her exceptional acting range. Her return to the iconic role and special appearances in subsequent seasons of Naagin demonstrated her enduring popularity and strong bond with her fans. In her latest project, Hum Rahe Ya Na Rahe Kal, she takes on the role of Roshni, adding yet another memorable character to her already illustrious career.

Beyond her professional achievements, Anita's personal life also resonates with many. Becoming a mother in 2021 marked a new chapter in her life, embracing the joys and challenges of parenthood alongside her husband. She keeps sharing the insights from her personal life on social media. Giving fans a glimpse of the love and laughter that fill her days. Anita Hassanandani's ability to balance her career and family, while still engaging with her fans, is truly admirable, making her an inspiration to many who admire her work on and off the screen.

Kavita Kaushik

Kavita Kaushik's role as Chandramukhi Chautala in SAB TV's sitcom F.I.R. has not only established her career in the television industry but also made her a household name. At the age of 43, Kavita's remarkable maintenance of her health and appearance is noteworthy, with the actress still radiating a youthful glow reminiscent of a fresh bud. The show, which ran for nine years, succeeded in establishing a separate fan club devoted to Chandramukhi Chautala, thanks to Kavita's compelling portrayal of the character. Her ability to bring depth, humor, and a sense of authenticity to the role left a lasting impression on the audience.

Over the span of twenty-two years, Kavita has contributed significantly to the television industry, showcasing her versatility across a variety of roles. Besides her iconic role in F.I.R., Kavita has been a part of several other notable television shows, including Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kutumb, Kohi Apna Sa, Kahani Terrii Merrii, Raat Hone Ko Hai, and Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, further solidifying her status as a talented and respected actress in the industry. Currently, she is enjoying her married life with her husband, Ronnit Biswas, finding happiness in personal fulfillment alongside her professional achievements.

