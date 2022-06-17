Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Urvashi Dholakia was a literal 'glitter goddess' at the star-studded night; PICS

Gorgeous Telly actress Urvashi Dholakia is among the most popular names in the Television industry and enjoys a massive fan following owing to her glamourous pictures and acting chops. Yesterday, on June 16, Urvashi graced the 'Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards' held in JW Marriott, Mumbai. 'Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards' is Pinkvilla's first-ever award show and was graced by numerous well-known personalities from entertainment, sports, food, fashion, and business field. It was a star-studded event and all the A-listers from the industry glammed up the event with their presence.

Urvashi, like always, made heads turn with her charm and glamourous outfit and left everyone spellbound with her aura. Urvashi opted for a one-shoulder glittery silver and peach gown for the gala night and looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the paparazzi. Her flawless makeup and stylish pair of pink heels perfectly complemented her glamourous look. At the award night, Urvashi presented the 'Super Stylish TV Couple Award' to the most adored duo in the television industry- Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.

Speaking of Urvashi Dholakia's career, the actress has been a part of numerous shows like Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Naagin 6, Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Gatha amongst others. Urvashi also enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle and actively shares pictures for staying connected to the fans.

About Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards:

Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards celebrated the style and fashion inclination of celebs from all fields and not just entertainment but also sports, fashion designing, food, business world, and more. The jury consisted of topnotch personalities like Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Karisma Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Eka Lakhani, Vikram Phadnis, and Ali Abbas Zafar. They picked nominations for every category except the reader's choice male and female.

Other celebs from the television industry who made a glamourous appearance at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards were Nia Sharma, Hina Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rithvik Dhanjani, and more.

Also Read: Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Winners List: Find out who won what at the starry night