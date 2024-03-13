Shark Tank India 3 Sharks Vineeta Singh and Amit Jain recently jumped on a fun social media trend. The Sharks shot a fun This or That video from a fitness angle. Behind the screens, viewers and netizens stay tuned to their social media accounts as they maintain an active social media presence. Vineeta Singh and Amit Jain's collaboration video delighted them. Let’s take a look at the video below.

Vineeta Singh and Amit Jain’s This or That challenge

Yesterday, Amit Jain uploaded the video with the caption, “A sweet game of this or that with the fitness freak @vineetasng!” It gave a glimpse of how the Sharks enjoy the breaks between shoots. The video starts with the two standing outside their vanity van. The first option shows a Carb Diet or a Keto diet. Vineeta chooses the first one and Amit goes with the latter.

Watch Vineeta Singh and Amit Jain’s video here:

Next comes the options – Marathon or Sprint? Well, no surprise in this one. Obviously, Vineeta went for marathon and Amit for sprint. For the next two options, both of them went with similar options. Both of them selected having a cheat day over no cheat day, and then having a 2-day rest over 1 day rest.

For the last option which was a fun one, Singh went with sugar over spice, while Jainn walked toward spice, Vineeta made sure to drag him toward sugar.

Reaction of viewers

Fans of the Sharks enjoyed the video. One user wrote, “Amit's life is too spicy, Vineeta trying to add sugar in it.” Replying to this comment, Jain wrote, “The perfect mix of Sugar and Spice.” Another commented, “Need more content like this.” Amit Jain promised that there would be more fun content like this.

“Sharks creativity,” reads another comment. To this, Amit Jain replied, “Deals ke sath sath fun bhi important hai.” The comment section is filled with more such interesting comments and Amit Jain replied to many of them.

Check out some of the comments below:

For the unversed, Vineeta Singh is a fitness enthusiast. The Shark Tank India 3 judge regularly participates in marathons.

