Poonam Pandey and her husband faces Rs 100 crore defamation lawsuit for faking death: Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Actress-model Poonam Pandey has once again been entangled in controversy after admitting to faking her death to raise awareness about cervical cancer. The revelation, made in response to her team's announcement of her demise from cervical cancer, has triggered outrage among netizens and legal consequences for both the actress and her husband, Sam Bombay.

According to reports, Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay are facing a Rs 100 crore defamation case filed by Faizan Ansari, who lodged a First Information Report (FIR) with the Kanpur Police Commissioner. Ansari claims that Pandey and Bombay conspired to fake her death, trivializing the seriousness of cancer and manipulating the emotions and trust of millions, including the Bollywood industry. Additionally, he requested that they both be arrested and brought before the Kanpur court.

The FIR mentioned, "Poonam Pandey and her husband Sam Bombay conspired to stage her death, making a mockery of a serious illness like cancer. Poonam Pandey orchestrated this stunt for her personal publicity, betraying the trust of millions of Indians and the entire Bollywood industry."

For those unaware, it all started on February 2nd when Poonam Pandey's team declared her death on various social media platforms, attributing it to cervical cancer. The statement conveyed deep sorrow over the loss and requested privacy during the mourning phase.

Poonam's team confirmed on February 2nd that the 32-year-old had passed away on Thursday night. The statement read, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”

However, the situation took a surprising turn when Poonam Pandey herself reappeared in a video on Instagram, affirming that her reported demise was actually part of a campaign, and that she is very much alive.