Arti Singh, who rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13, took to social media to call out Poonam Pandey over her recent publicity stunt. Besides Arti Singh, many other celebrities in the television industry, including Rajiv Adatia and Arjit Taneja, condemned her act. Let's take a look at what the Bigg Boss 13 contestant thinks of it.

Arti Singh calls Poonam Pandey's publicity stunt 'disgusting'

Just a few hours back, Arti Singh took to social media to share a long note stating how Poonam Pandey is using social media in the wrong way. The actress wrote, "Disgusting… this is not awareness .I lost my mother when I was born coz of cancer . I lost my father coz of cancer ..My mother use to tell doc bacha lo . My baby is just born and I hv one year old son .u are not spreading awareness u are spreading lies ..go to hospital and bloody see people fighting for their lives ."

She continued to write about why this kind of behavior is not acceptable. The post continued, "Just not acceptable: u are playing with everyone emotions . Shame and it's shocking tht people can stoop down to this level. Rest in peace for u is just like a word . Go and ask people who hav actually lost there loved ones .. u using social media to spread lies not awareness.. shitty pr stunt."

Here's the post that Arti Singh shared:

In the comment section, actress Bipasha Basu shared her opinion and wrote, “Beyond pathetic behaviour. The pr ppl behind this should be ashamed too… not just this person.”

Netizens seemed to agree with Arti Singh as they wrote about it being a cheap publicity stunt. One user commented, “Faking your own death is the lowest form of PR stunt.” Another commented, “The shepherd boy story...when one day she really dies no one will go for her funeral.”

What actually happened?

For the unversed, Poonam Pandey took to social media yesterday and uploaded a note that she was dead due to cervical cancer. However, today, she posted a video saying that it was part of a campaign to create cervical cancer awareness. She faced backlash from the industry for this act.

