Remembering Poonam Pandey: 5 videos of her that proves she was all about self love

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Actress Poonam Pandey passed away this morning due to her long-suffering from cervical cancer. The late actress was popularly recognized for her work in adult movies like Nasha and also for her bold statements. In her Instagram videos, Poonam is seen highlighting all about self-love and her obsession with her own self.

The 32-year-old actress claimed that her favorite pastime was staring at her own body in the mirror after taking a shower. She always stole the limelight for her startling statements. Poonam started her career as a model and became an overnight sensation because of her daring attitude after the World Cup in 2011.

Here is the list of top videos of Poonam Pandey where she celebrated the power of self-love.

Top 5 videos of Poonam Pandey that prove her self-love

1. Hasta Hua Nuraani Chehra- Isko bolte hai self-obsessed

Poonam Pandey’s story of self-love is never ending which can be outlined in her, Hasta Hua Nuraani Chehra video. The 32-year-old actress can be seen cheerful and filled with positive energy. Her black attire enhances her curves and makes her look more sensual.

The Nasha actress was generous enough to reply to even her haters with modesty and claims that she likes the comments on her video. Poonam Pandey was living in her world of self-love.

Watch Ponnam's Pandey's Hasta Hua Nuraani Chehra video

2. Pehle Bhi Main- Another self-obsession wala video

In this video, the late actress was seen vibing on the song Pehle Bhi Main while captioning the video, “Another self-obsession wala video.” The choice of this song clearly states Poonam’s obsession with herself.

She wore an off-shoulder black dress with a golden shimmer on the strap. With a messy bun, she fearlessly flaunted her neckline. Black makes her look stunning.

Watch Poonam Pandey grooving on Pehle Bhi Main

3. Roop Tera Mastana- I am my favorite…

In this video, the caption speaks for the Nasha actress, “I am my favorite. In love with my beauty.” This video was a bit different from the above two as she shared her interview glimpses. Undoubtedly, the actress was looking stunning in the black co-ord set. The black tube top managed to maintain her sensuality. We consider it as Poonam’s self-appreciation post on her even small achievements.

Watch Nasha Actress Roop Tera Mastana video here

4. Guli Mata- When you start being in love with yourself….

This video was uploaded by the actress from Dubai. She is seen lip-synching the song, Guli Mata. It was Poonam’s self-made video, showing that recording herself was becoming her next favorite pastime after staring at herself after a shower. In a black camisole, the 32-year-old actress was killing it in the video.

Watch Poonam video from Dubai here

5. Me, Myself, & I- There is nothing better than YOU sweetheart

In this video, Poonam chooses the perfect song that speaks out for her heart. Coming right from the briefcase of self-love, the late actress dropped this video while enjoying her boat ride. Undoubtedly, when it comes to the attire, Poonam Pandey never failed to impress her fans. Wearing a white spaghetti top with blue denim shorts along with a cap made her look like she was really enjoying the vacation.

Watch here the perfect video of Poonam Pandey

The late actress, Poonam Pandey has always been raw, and bold when it comes to her attire. She never failed to give the paps another crispy story about her outfits and attitude. Many celebrities mourns to Poonam's death, including Kangana Ranaut, Munawar Faruqui, Daisy Shah, and Rakhi Sawant.

