Actress Poonam Pandey has come under severe criticism from fellow celebrities after she admitted that her recent social media post about her death due to cervical cancer was a shocking publicity stunt aimed at raising awareness about the disease.

After playing dead for an entire day, she cleared the air this morning. Rajiv Adatia, Rahul Vaidya, Arjit Taneja, Falaq Naazz, Nikki Tamboli, and many other celebrities called her out for this move. Take a look at their posts below.

Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Rajiv Adatia, and others condemn Poonam Pandey

In a turn of events that left fans and the industry shocked, this morning, Poonam Pandey revealed on social media that her earlier announcement of her death was part of a campaign to draw attention to cervical cancer. The revelation sparked an immediate backlash, with prominent figures from the entertainment industry expressing their disappointment and disapproval.

Nikki Tamboli took to X and wrote, 'Living with a loved one battling cancer is an emotional journey filled with highs and lows. The weight of hearing such news is profound, and it's disheartening when others make light of such a serious struggle by faking death. Let's strive for empathy and understanding in our interactions, especially with those facing such difficult challenges."

In another post, she wrote, "This is a mockery of a genuine suffering and a slap in the face to all those who have battled or are battling such conditions. This shameless stunt is a stain on their character, and the teams responsible should be held accountable for their shameful actions."

Rahul Vaidya, who had tweeted yesterday expressing skepticism about Poonam Pandey's demise, retweeted his previous statement, saying, "And I was right!! Now that Poonam is alive, I can surely say RIP PR/marketing. New low of creating a sensational/viral campaign... welcome to KALYUG."

Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia also weighed in on the controversy, stating, "Poonam Pandey shameful! I don’t care what you're trying to prove or what kind of awareness! It’s wrong and it’s distasteful too to do that for Publicity!" Later, he also uploaded a video and said that this is not awareness, but stupidity.

In a now-deleted post, Saisha Shinde wrote, "Totally disgusted! I called you my friend! You called this awareness? My mom has had a double mastectomy and she has battled cancer! My sister has had a kidney failure and she has passed away and never come back! Death is not a joke! Death is not a publicity stunt! It's an actual non quantifiable fact. SHAME ON YOU. You played with our emotions and I can never forgive you for this! NEVER! "

Later, she deleted the post and took to stories to write, "Deleted everything related to that person and topic. Done and dusted. Don't wanna give attention. Don't wanna take attention."

Actress Falaq Naazz shared the recent video of Poonam Pandey discussing cervical cancer and expressed her disbelief, writing, "Knew it! I am speechless now!" Actor Arjit Taneja did not mince his words, calling the move a "WHAT.A.DICK.MOVE. Disgusting Woman."

