After playing a severe publicity stunt by declaring herself dead for an entire day, model and actress, Poonam Pandey has become a subject of heavy criticism on social media. Many celebrities have condemned her for faking death and even mentioned it as a shameful act. Prince Narula, who was her co-contestant on the reality show Lock Upp, has also called her out for this move.

Prince Narula expresses disappointment in Poonam Pandey

Taking to his social media handle, Prince Narula posted videos on his social media handle and shared his thoughts on Poonam Pandey's fake death incident. He said, "So, you know what kal hum sab ke liye bahut sad day that jo hum ne news suni thi ki (So, you know what yesterday was a very sad day for all of us when we heard the news that) Poonam Pandey is no more because maine unke saath show kiya hai. Toh main bahut shock mein tha, kal ka pura din (I have done shows with her. So I was in shock the whole day yesterday), you know, I was low.

He further added, "Mujhe itne saare kaam karne the, main kar nahi paaya because was feeling very sad ki abhi main hafte pehle uss se mila hun toh aise kaise ho gaya hai. But abhi jab main land kiya hun aur mujhe pata laga, she is alive saying ki yeh awareness ke liye tha (I had so many things to do, but I couldn't do them because I was feeling unfortunate that I met you a week ago and so how did things happen. But now, when I landed, I found out she is alive, saying that it was for awareness)."

Prince Narula continued to say, "F*ck the sh*t. No, you can't fake it. Yeh death ko mazaak banakar jo tumne karna chaha, I don't know what to say, but tum logon ko hurt kar chuke ho, internally bahut buri tarah hurt kar chuki ho so that's not fair. Yeh koi awareness nahi hai kisi ko batane ki. Tumhe nahi pata tum awareness ke chakkar mein kitne logon ko shock mein daal chuke the ki idhar tum itni kam age mein tumne life ko kho diya hai (This is what you wanted to do by making fun of death, I don't know what to say, but you have already hurt people, internally you have hurt them so that's not fair. There is no awareness to tell anyone. You don't realize how many people you have sent into shock due to your awareness that you have given up your life at such a young age)."

"I don't know ki aapne sahi kiya galat kiya, par mere liye aapne bahut galat kiya aur mujhe sharm aati hai ki humari indsutry mein kuch aise log hain jinko yeh sab karna padta hai publicity stunts ke liye. Aapne bahut logon ko hurt kiya hai, unmein se main ek hun (I don't know whether you did right or wrong, but you did a lot of wrong for me, and I am ashamed that few people in our industry have to do all this for publicity stunts. You have hurt many people; I am one of them)," the reality show star added. Lastly, Prince Narula expressed that he was in so much grief that he talked about Poonam Pandey to his wife, Yuvika Chaudhary.

