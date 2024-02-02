Poonam Pandey Demise: Do you know she was in Goa four days before she passed away? Watch her last post

Poonam Pandey, the popular model, actress, and internet personality, has passed away at the age of 32. Her team shared the news on her Instagram, confirming that she lost her battle with cervical cancer. According to reports, the actor was diagnosed with the last stage of cervical cancer some time ago.

Confirmation of demise

Earlier today, Poonam Pandey's team posted a message confirming her demise. The post conveyed the heartbreaking news, stating, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we request privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."

As soon as the news came out, fans flooded the comment section expressing their concerns. Some speculated whether it was an awareness campaign about cervical cancer, while others questioned if Pandey's account had been hacked.

Fan reactions and speculations

What's surprising is that she was partying in Goa just four days before she passed away suddenly. Her close friends and family are sharing their sadness on social media. Poonam Pandey had posted a video on Instagram a few days ago, showing her having a good time with friends. Videos of the event are now going viral on social media, depicting the former Lock Upp contestant in a glamorous look, posing for the media. With a broad smile on her face, she also waved to the paparazzi.

Additionally, her last Instagram post was shared two days ago, showing her taking part in an event. Dressed in a white and black ensemble, Poonam Pandey captioned the video with, “White & black: the yin and yang that balance my life.”

Watch Poonam Pandey's last instagram post:

Poonam’s career highlights

Making her acting debut in the 2013 film Nasha, Poonam was recently featured in the widely-watched reality show Lock Upp. She maintained a strong presence on social media platforms. Poonam Pandey gained notable recognition for her participation in the first season of the reality show Lock Upp.

