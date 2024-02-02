The internet has been buzzing with the news since morning that renowned actress and model Poonam Pandey passed away after battling cervical cancer. According to reports, she passed away on Thursday night. Her industry friends and colleagues are in shock and have come together to express their condolences for the late actress.

As soon as the news went viral, fans reacted. Amidst the tweets of celebrities expressing condolences, singer Rahul Vaidya's tweet caught our attention. Read below to know what he tweeted.

Rahul Vaidya thinks Poonam Pandey is alive

Just a few minutes back, singer and Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya tweeted that he thinks Poonam Pandey is alive. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "Am I the only one who thinks Poonam Pandey is not dead.. ??!!"

Check out Rahul Vadiya's tweet here:

Poonam Pandey's social media post confirming her death

Earlier today, Poonam Pandey's team posted a note on social media confirming her demise. It was written in the post, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we request privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."

Fans expressed disbelief and confusion, questioning whether the Poonam mentioned in the post was the same person or someone else. Some expressed concern over the news and wrote, "Which Poonam??" and "Lost? Hope this is not a fake or joking post."

In addition, there is also speculation about the account being hacked. One comment reads, "This can't be true pls just spoke to you on the 10th no ways pls tell me the account is hacked noway it can't be true." Another user wrote, "I hope it's not some marketing gimmick because it's distasteful, but if it's true, rest in peace."

A few users dug deep and wrote about her disease, "Cervical cancer patients don't die suddenly, out of nowhere. Just checked Poonam Pandey's Instagram. Until four days ago, she was fine, posting glamorous media. If she is indeed dead, it needs to be investigated. There were reports of a troubled relationship with her husband in the past that involved the police."

Check out some of the comments on Poonam Pandey's post here:

