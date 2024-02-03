Pooja Bhatt, Gulshan Devaiah, Tahira Kashyap SLAM Poonam Pandey for faking death: ‘Absolute disgrace’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Yesterday, actor-model Poonam Pandey left the nation shocked after her team shared a post about her sudden death due to cervical cancer on February 2. Today, Poonam shared a video message, saying that she is alive. She confirmed that she faked her own death to raise awareness about cervical cancer. However, netizens are appalled and disappointed at her for the allegedly insensitive stunt. Poonam is facing the wrath of netizens, and celebs such as Pooja Bhatt, Gulshan Devaiah, Sonal Chauhan, Ekta Kapoor, and Ridhi Dogra for faking her death.

Pooja Bhatt slams Poonam Pandey

Yesterday, Pooja Bhatt expressed her shock over Poonam Pandey’s supposed death. She offered condolences to her family. However, upon learning that Poonam faked her own death, Pooja Bhatt is appalled. She deleted her previous tweet, and wrote what Poonam did is extremely disgraceful. “I never delete tweets but did so in the case where I expressed my shock at news of Poonam Pandey’s demise due to cervical cancer. Why? Turns out the news was engineered by a digital/PR team. Absolute disgrace & disservice to those battling the same-her included,” read Pooja Bhatt’s tweet.

Gulshan Devaiah’s tweet on Poonam Pandey faking her death

Meanwhile, Gulshan Devaiah wrote on X (previously Twitter), “Merko kal sey hi doubt tha and I told you so” is my zone currently but somehow it’s not as fun as this zone usually is for my ego.” In response to this, a netizen commented, “Doubt to sabko tha but kya karein, benefit of doubt Dena padta h,” to which the Dahaad actor wrote, “When in doubt keep quiet and don’t write obituaries.”

In another tweet, Gulshan wrote, “lymphosarcoma of the intestine awareness was pioneered by Rajesh Khanna and of course he was pretending to die .. hell he wasn’t even Anand .. it was all a movie … a nice movie though.. I cried in the end.”

Sonal Chauhan, Ekta Kapoor, Mini Mathur, Tahira Kashyap post about Poonam Pandey faking her death

Jannat actress Sonal Chauhan wrote, “Absolutely Shameful !!! A whole new low!!! Death is not a joke. Cheap and in such poor taste. One needs a to draw a line somewhere.” Reacting to a post about Poonam Pandey faking her death, Ekta Kapoor wrote, "This is awareness of which vaccine not to use!!! The company that encouraged such an insensitive campaign!!! This company shud be sued."

Mini Mathur wrote in her Instagram story, "SHAME ON YOU Poonam Pandey. And shame on the team who thought up this sickening farce of a 'campaign' Social media and influencers have dumbed down the discourse around absolutely everything. Anyone can be anything by mere projection and posturing. No body of work or qualification needed. This is a new low.”

Tahira Kashyap wrote, “Witnessed the lowest of lows today. Oscillating emotions between being triggered, angry, shocked and disbelief. What are we becoming? How important is breaking news? At what cost? So put off by the cheap publicity stunt. Not naming just because the person doesn't deserve any importance whatsoever.”

Poonam Pandey has appeared in films such as Nasha (2013), GST- Galti Sirf Tumhari (2017), The Journey Of Karma (2018), among others.

