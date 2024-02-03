On February 2nd, Poonam Pandey's team made a post on her social media account, stating that she had passed away. The post mentioned that she had succumbed to cervical cancer. However, in a twist of events, Poonam Pandey herself shared a video where she clarified, "I didn't die because of cervical cancer." So, she is indeed alive.

Poonam Pandey spreads awareness about cervical cancer

In the video shared by actress Poonam Pandey on social media, she is heard saying, "I'm alive. I didn't die because of cervical cancer. Unfortunately, I cannot say that about those hundreds and thousands of women who have lost their lives because of cervical cancer. It is not because they couldn't do anything about it, but because they had no idea what to do. I'm here to tell you that, unlike other cancers, cervical cancer is preventable."

Spreading awareness about cervical cancer, the Lock Upp fame further states, "All you have to do is you have to get your test done and you have to get HPV vaccine. We can do all this and more to make sure there is no more life lost to this case."

Captioning the short clip, Poonam penned, "I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn’t claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease. Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease."

"Let’s empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Visit the link in the bio to delve deeper into what can be done. Together, let’s strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer," she added.

Poonam Pandey is known for her stint on the first season of Lock Upp hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. It was won by Munawar Faruqui. Besides this, the actress has been part of a few Bhojpuri and Telugu films and landed her Bollywood debut with the 2013 film Nasha.

