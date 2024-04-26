Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are among the most adored couples in the television fraternity. The couple keeps going on vacations to take a break from their hectic lifestyle. Currently, Rubina and Abhinav are enjoying a romantic trip amidst a picturesque fountain and scenic hills. Adding more to her cozy staycation album, the actress shared a video giving a peek into their soulful lunch date. The recent clip is all about love, peace, and serenity!

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's lunch date

Recently, Rubina Dilaik shared a short clip, treating fans with a candid glimpse of her 'wild and beautiful' lunch date with her husband, Abhinav Shukla. The video starts with the Choti Bahu actress busy chopping onions to prepare a mushroom dish while enjoying the picturesque location. Later, Abhinav is seen making efforts to prepare firewood to begin the cooking process.

Have a look at the video here:

Fans react

After the Bigg Boss 14 winner, Rubina Dilaik, shared the beautiful video on her Instagram handle, her fans dropped comments expressing admiration for her. A user wrote, "How exciting Just because they are parents they haven't stopped enjoying their lives." Another comment read, "Love the way you both enjoy each other's company no matter where." One of her fans mentioned, "Wow looks quite adventurous nature has its own beauty and so are you @rubinadilaik."

For the unversed, the Choti Bahu actress turned mother to her twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa, in November 2023.

