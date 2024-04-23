Shekhar Suman is among the most well-known actors in the entertainment industry and has earned recognition for his amazing talent. The actor became a household name through the show Dekh Bhai Dekh which was a huge hit among the audiences. Now, even after almost three decades, Shekhar Suman continues to remain a prominent name in the showbiz industry.

Recently, he appeared on Siddharth Kannan's chat show and spoke a lot about his personal and professional life. While talking about this, Shekhar Suman recalled an incident that happened on the set of his show, Dekh Bhai Dekh.

Shekhar Suman reveals who fainted on Dekh Bhai Dekh sets:

While talking to the host, Shekhar Suman recalled how the cast and the crew used to work hard on the sets despite no fans or air-conditioners. The actor disclosed an incident when veteran actress Farida Jalal fainted while shooting for a scene in Dekh Bhai Dekh.

He said, "They used to take long shots of 10–20 minutes. The doors were closed from all four sides. It was the first time we were shooting with multi-cams, with many huge lights, and no fans or air conditioning. Aadmi bhun kar, tal kar, barbaad ho kar bahar nikalta tha (People would leave the room all roasted to the bone in heat and exhausted), but nobody complained."

The actor continued, "When I turned to give a cue to a co-actor, I saw she had fainted. Then, when I looked at Farida ji (Farida Jalal), I saw she was also lying there."

About Shekhar Suman's upcoming project:

To treat audiences once again, the actor is now gearing up for his upcoming show, Heeramandi. Along with Shekhar Suman, the show also stars his son, Adhyayan Suman in a pivotal role.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi is the story of love and betrayal among courtesans set in pre-independence India. The film stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal in the lead and also features Fardeen Khan and Taha Shah in pivotal roles. The much-anticipated web show is slated to premiere on May 1 on Netflix.

