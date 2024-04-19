Shoaib Ibrahim, a dedicated fitness enthusiast, prioritizes his physical well-being and adheres to a disciplined gym routine. For several years, he has diligently maintained his workout regimen.

However, recently, he had to take a hiatus from his fitness journey due to health concerns. Fortunately, Shoaib has now resumed his gym sessions and thoughtfully shared this update with his followers on social media.

Shoaib Ibrahim returns to the gym

Shoaib Ibrahim maintains an active social media presence. This time, the actor shared his photos from the gym and mentioned getting back to his fitness routine. He stated that he missed fitness training due to a few health complications.

The Sasural Simar Ka wrote, "Shoulder injury & knee pain has kept me away from working out… beech me try kiya but ho hi nahi paya! Lekin ab its time to Defeat the pain n do it this time!!!"

Have a look at his post here:

As soon as Shoaib dropped the photos on his Instagram handle, his fans and admirers reacted positively. Several praised him for his dedication and hard work. A comment read, "Allah ne badi fursat se bnaya h apko." Reacting to his fearless poses, a user commented, "4th pic m Salman look de rhe hai."

Shoaib Ibrahim's personal life

Following his stint on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar flew to Dubai for a small vacation trip. They took their son, Ruhaan, too. After the couple returned, Shoaib got busy with his family during the Ramadan month and recently celebrated Eid. Meanwhile, the actor shared a major health update about Ruhaan.

Shoaib stated that his little munchkin suffered from a fever due to teething. Ruhaan was unwell for more than a week, but in his latest vlog, the actor informed fans about his son's recovery. He was also taken to the doctor for a medical check-up.

Shoaib Ibrahim was one of the most talented contestants on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Although he could not make it to the winning position, the actor won several hearts and appreciation on the show.

