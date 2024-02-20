Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Feb 20: Yuvraj taps on Abhira’s weakness

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, February 20, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Armaan saying sorry to Abhira for not being able to listen to what she was going to tell him. Abhira recalls Kaveri’s words about not sharing anything with Armaan and letting him focus on Madhav’s case only. Abhira tells Armaan that she is not saying anything. She asks him to concentrate on Madhav’s case and behave like a stubborn kid. Armaan still insists Abhira to confide in him and tell the truth but Abhira refuses to share anything.

Sanjay bashes Yuvraj for going to the Poddar house. He packs Yuvraj’s bags and orders him to go to Dubai. Yuvraj agrees to leave the country, leaving Sanjay confused.

Abhira struggles while tracing Yuvraj as his number is deactivated. Ruhi comes to her and asks her to take a shower before Kaveri scolds her. Abhira says she is not afraid of Kaveri. She asks Ruhi to stop interfering in her life.

Yuvraj tries to look for Abhira’s weakness and says that he will target Abhira’s favorite member from the Poddar family. Armaan tries to know the truth from Abhira but she diverts his attention. Abhira tells Armaan that they will talk about it when he comes back from Jaipur.

Charu hopes that Armaan wins Madhav’s case. Dev comes and asks her if everything is fine. Charu tells him about a problem at home and says that she will finish work and go home early. The two share a romantic moment as Dev tries to remove soap from Charu’s face. Charu begins wondering if she is developing feelings for Dev.

Advertisement

Abhira and Ruhi argue over taking Vidya to the temple. Ruhi says she doesn’t have faith in Abhira's driving skills and would like to go with Vidya in a taxi. Abhira defends herself. Vidya stops them and says that she has no problem going with Abhira.

At the temple, Vidya, Abhira, and Ruhi pray for Madhav and Armaan. Abhira and Ruhi message Armaan. He replies to both of them with audio notes. Vidya asks them to come. Abhira goes to get the car while Ruhi goes to get water for Vidya. Yuvraj kidnaps lonely Vidya and puts her in the van.

Abhira comes in the car to rescue Vidya. She confronts Yuvraj and threatens to kill him. Yuvraj’s goons try to hurt Abhira. He gets angry at them. Yuvraj orders his men to shift Vidya to Abhira’s car. He smiles. The episode ends here.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Feb 19: Abhira stands up against Yuvraj