Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Feb 19: Abhira stands up against Yuvraj

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, February 19, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Kaveri and Vidya searching for Abhira as the veneration time is passing. Kaveri asks Aryan to call Abhira but he fails to connect with her. Kaveri commands Vidya to sit for the veneration. Yuvraj, who is trying to assault Abhira apologizes to her. Abhira sees a stick and picks it up to hit Yuvraj. Yuvraj asks Abhira to understand his feelings. She strikes him with the stick.

Armaan, who is locked inside the power supply room with Ruhi, worries for Abhira. Ruhi gets irked at the mention of Abhira again and again. She confronts Armaan for the same and asks him why he can’t see anyone beyond Abhira. Armaan says that he is concerned about Abhira because she is organizing an event for the first time and his family is not really fond of her. Ruhi further questions Armaan if he feels suffocated with her.

Abhira decides to avenge the death of her mother and beats Yuvraj. Yuvraj tells Abhira that he came to meet her but Armaan came in between them and that he will not let Armaan interfere in their matter again. Abhira’s anger intensifies.

Ruhi says that she knows Abhira is Armaan’s responsibility and that she wants to fulfill her mother’s dream. But she can’t see Armaan with her anymore. Ruhi professes her love for Armaan. Armaan is stunned at Ruhi’s confession. Aryan unlocks Armaan and Ruhi.

Advertisement

Abhira keeps on hitting Yuvraj. Before going away, he tells Abhira that next time, she will be the one who will come to him. The Poddar’s join Ruhi’s celebrations. Armaan keeps on looking for Abhira. Kaveri says that Abhira might be missing because she scolded her. She asks Armaan to continue with the party. Charu returns home. Kaveri asks her why she got late. Charu says she was at a friend’s engagement party leaving Kaveri in doubt.

Abhira returns. She tries to tell Armaan about Yuvraj but Kaveri interrupts them. She asks Armaan to help Madhav as he has been accused of false allegations. Armaan promises Kaveri that he will bring back Madhav. Kaveri tells Abhira that she can share her problems with her or any other family member except Armaan. Abhira stands shocked. The episode ends here.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Feb 18: Yuvraj tries to manhandle Abhira